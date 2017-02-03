Multi-platinum country singer Josh Turner to perform in Bristol this spring

BRISTOL, TN (WJHL) – Multi-platinum MCA Nashville recording artist Josh Turner will perform in Bristol, TN this spring. The concert is organized in partnership with the city of Bristol and King University.

“King University is proud to include this event in our celebration of King’s 150th-anniversary,” said Denise Asbury, director of Development at King. “Josh Turner is a tremendous country artist, and we look forward to a wonderful evening of entertainment. Bristol and King share a rich history and legacy together, and it is fitting that we include and welcome the community to share in celebration our first 150 years.”

The concert is scheduled for Friday, March 31 at 7:00 p.m. and doors will open at 6:00 p.m.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on February 25 for $20 to the general public and tickets for King University students are free. Tickets will be $10 for King University alumni, faculty, and staff.

Tickets can be purchased at King University’s Office of Development by calling 800.621.5464 or emailing dmcmurray@king.edu. Tickets may be purchased at the Bristol Chamber of Commerce by calling 423.989.4850 or at the Chamber office located at 20 Volunteer Pkwy, Bristol, Tenn., as well as at the Bristol Country Music Museum at 520 Birthplace of Country Music Way in Bristol, Va. For more information on Josh Turner, visit http://www.JoshTurner.com.

You have an opportunity to win tickets to the concert from February 20 to March 3 from local radio partner WXBQ.

Turner has sold more than 12 million units and is one of the youngest members of the Grand Ole Opry.

He is currently on the road with his latest radio single, “Hometown Girl”.