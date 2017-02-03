Milligan College vs. UNC JV basketball game sold out

College vs. University of North Carolina JV men’s basketball game are sold out. The game is scheduled for Monday, Feb. 6, at 5 p.m. inside Steve Lacy Fieldhouse.

“We’re excited for our athletes as well as the University of North Carolina athletes to be able to play in front of a large crowd,” said Mark Fox, Milligan vice president for athletics and student development. “These young men play their sport for the love of the competition, and it’s not often that they get to perform in front of this many people. We are thankful for the local community, the Milligan campus and the UNC athletic department for this opportunity.”

Those unable to attend the game can watch online via Livestream at milliganbuffs.com/coverage/aspx. The broadcast will begin at approximately 4:45 p.m.

Commemorative shirts for the event are on sale now for $10 and can be purchased through Milligan Head Coach Bill Robinson or at Saturday’s varsity doubleheader. Shirts are available while supplies last.