Mexicans boycott American brands in protest of Pres. Trump

MEXICO (WCMH) — Mexicans furious at President Donald Trump’s proposed wall are calling to boycott American brands like McDonald’s, Walmart, and Starbucks.

CNN reports the hashtags #AdiosStarbucks and #AdiosProductosGringos started trending after President Trump signed an executive order for the construction of the wall, and threatened to fund it with a 20 percent tax on Mexican goods.

People are also whacking away at piñatas of the American president.

The single biggest concern is over the fate of NAFTA. The trade deal has favored Mexican exports to the United States–by far its biggest trading partner. But Mexico is also the second-largest market for US exports.

The very public standoff has prompted Mexicans to rally around their normally unpopular leader, Enrique Peña Nieto.

On Wednesday, he launched the “Hecho en Mexico” (Made in Mexico) campaign.

“We have the capacity to open ourselves to the world, to compete with the best and to be the best in the world!” he said.