Kingsport100: Record sold-out crowd of 1700+ attends ‘social event of the year’

KINGSPORT, TN – The Kingsport Chamber celebrated the city’s centennial and showcased another solid year of growth and development for the community Friday night at the Kingsport Chamber 70th Annual Dinner!

Hosted at the MeadowView Marriott Conference Resort & Convention Center, “the Nation’s Number One Party Band” –Party on the Moon – entertained another record and sold-out crowd of more than 1,700 at “Kingsport’s Social Event of the Year!”

“It was another perfect night to celebrate this extraordinary city we are so fortunate to call home,” said Miles Burdine, Kingsport Chamber president and CEO. “We highlighted a number of significant accomplishments, investments and new projects in Kingsport in addition to promoting our city’s 100th year. 2017 is going to be a memorable year in the life of our community.”

“It was a wonderful evening and a perfect event to celebrate Kingsport’s centennial,” said Kenny Lawrence, Kingsport Chamber 70th Annual Dinner chair and WJHL News Channel 11/ABC Tri-Cities president and general manager. “The team at WJHL News Channel 11 and ABC Tri-Cities is honored to be in our 18th year in hosting this incredible event that promotes such an exceptional city.”

Eastman served as title sponsor and WJHL News Channel 11/ABC Tri-Cities was host sponsor. Holston Valley Medical Center was the entertainment sponsor, Eastman Credit Union served as concert hall and stage sponsor, Chef’s Pizzeria and Appalachian Power were the program sponsors and Food City was the printing sponsor.

As part of the celebration, the Kingsport Chamber showcased several community projects and endeavors that were accomplished or announced last year.

Follow all the fun with the hashtag #Kingport100.

Some of the 2016 Kingsport highlights included:

KINGSPORT PLANNING YEAR-LONG CELEBRATION TO MARK CENTENNIAL

Kingsport announced major plans to commemorate the city’s centennial in 2017. A number of celebrations, events, promotions and activities are planned throughout the year to mark the 100th milestone.

KINGSPORT BREAKS GROUND ON CENTENNIAL PARK

To commemorate Kingsport’s 100th birthday in 2017, city leaders broke ground on Centennial Park, a “legacy” park in downtown next to the former Kingsport Chamber building and train station. The $1.9 million project will feature a circular history walk highlighting Kingsport’s history by decades, an at grade fountain in the center of the park that could double as a play feature, an interactive handcar art piece, and attractive landscaping that will contain trees and park benches, among other elements. The 33,000-square-foot park will open in summer 2017.

CREATING EXCITING PLANS FOR CITY’S FUTURE

Kingsport announced a number of exciting high profile, high impact plans as part of its OneKingsport effort. Included were: a master plan for downtown; a master plan for the Kingsport Academic Village; a business plan for Bays Mountain Park & Planetarium; restaurant and retail incentives; a large outdoor performance venue on the General Shale property; public housing renovations, including Lee Apartments; incentives for housing developers; a product creation center/maker space; artwork/murals; enhancements to the Holston Riverfront area; improving green spaces; a Lynn View Community Center facility plan; an economic development portal; and enhancing the look and appeal of downtown. Nearly $1 million is being targeted to implement this first-year phase of ideas. The OneKingsport goal is to become the best possible Kingsport, a place that is attracting and retaining new and existing residents, visitors, businesses and developers. The vision is to be the premier city to live, work and raise a family and for businesses to grow and prosper. The city is building its three to five year plan around seven key focus areas, which include arts and entertainment, downtown revitalization, housing, job creation/entrepreneurship, higher education innovation, destination city investments, and health and wellness.

TOGETHER FOR TOMORROW – $140 MILLION SCHOOL FACILITIES PLAN APPROVED

In a historic vote, the Sullivan County Commission, Kingsport Board of Mayor and Aldermen, Kingsport Board of Education, Sullivan County Education Board and Bristol City Council approved an unprecedented $140 million jointly proposed school facilities plan that will define education opportunities and shape the futures of area students for years and years to come. As part of this colossal endeavor, a new high school and a new middle school will be constructed in Sullivan County, a new middle school will be built in Bristol, and Kingsport will add a new regional science and technology building at Dobyns-Bennett High School and will convert Sullivan North High School into a new middle school, among other school changes, renovations and plans. Together for Tomorrow is a significant investment in STREAM (science, technology, reading, engineering, arts and mathematics) and Career and Technical curriculums countywide. This is vital to sustaining and growing businesses, driving economic development and, most importantly, providing youth with the opportunities they deserve and need to compete in today’s global economy.

EASTMAN OPENS NEW GLOBAL HEADQUARTERS IN KINGSPORT

Eastman celebrated the grand opening for the company’s new $74.3 million, 300,000-square-foot, five-story global corporate business center (the largest single building permit in City history). The first of many new developments of the company’s $1.6 billion Project Inspire, the impressive, state-of-the-art center serves as Eastman’s global headquarters. In addition, Eastman is investing $1.89 million in three new buildings for new industrial capacity. As part of the major investment, Eastman will add 300 new employees, as many as 1,000 contractors and several hundred temporary construction jobs. The endeavor will culminate in Eastman’s 100th anniversary in 2020.

EASTMAN HONORED AS ONE OF THE BEST PLACES TO WORK

Eastman has once again been named by its own employees as one of the Best Places to Work. Eastman ranked number 11 in the 2016 Glassdoor Employees’ Choice Award. The Employees’ Choice Awards program relies solely on the input of employees, who elect to provide feedback on their jobs, work environments and companies. This is the third consecutive year Eastman has received prestigious ranking.

EASTMAN NAMED AGAIN AS A WORLD’S MOST ETHICAL COMPANY

Eastman was recognized by the Ethisphere® Institute as a 2016 World’s Most Ethical Company® for its efforts to continually raise the bar on ethical leadership and corporate behavior and for fostering a culture of ethics, honesty, integrity and transparency at every level of the company. This marks the third consecutive year Eastman has made the prestigious list, a distinction reaffirming the company’s commitment to continually raising the bar on ethical leadership and responsible corporate behavior. Eastman is one of only two chemical companies to receive the honor.

EPA Recognizes Eastman with 2016 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence Award

For the fifth consecutive year, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) recognized Eastman with a 2016 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Award for continued leadership in protecting the environment through superior energy efficiency achievements. This year marks Eastman’s third consecutive ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence Award, EPA’s highest ENERGY STAR honor. The award reaffirms Eastman’s commitment to its energy management program, which continues to drive sustainable and impactful improvements in energy performance, resulting in energy intensity reductions, avoided costs and lowered emissions. Eastman is the first chemical company to receive the honor and the only chemical company to receive the award more than once.

EASTMAN TOPS JUST 100 LIST FOR CORPORATE BEHAVIOR

Eastman was named as one of the best companies in the nation for corporate behavior in JUST Capital’s and Forbes magazine’s inaugural JUST 100 List. Eastman ranked first of all chemical companies. The list ranks U.S. publicly traded companies that perform best on the things Americans care most about, like fair pay, non-discrimination, a safe workplace, following laws and regulations, respecting workers, and creating jobs in the U.S.

LECLERC BRINGING U.S. HEADQUARTERS TO KINGSPORT WITH $49 MILLION EXPANSION

Leclerc Foods announced it will bring the company’s U.S. headquarters to Kingsport and expand its current Kingsport operations. The $49 million expansion will add a second facility and create 105 new jobs, doubling the company’s workforce in Kingsport. Leclerc Foods is a leader in the cookie, snack bar and cracker industry. The expansion will be completed in 2017.

KATS GETS A NEW HOME (get rendering of building)

Kingsport approved plans for a new facility for its Kingsport Area Transit System (KATS). The new transit center will be located on the former foundry property, a gateway into downtown. Federal and state funding have been secured for the project. It is an 80/10/10 match with 80 percent coming from federal funding and 10 percent each from state and local funding. KATS began in 1995 to serve the citizens of Kingsport. Over the years, KATS has grown and so has the population it serves. Currently, KATS operates six vehicles on a fixed route service Monday through Friday from 7:30 am until 5:30 pm. More than 176,000 citizens used the KATS service in 2016.

KINGSPORT NAMED AARP AGE-FRIENDLY COMMUNITY

Kingsport was named an Age-Friendly Community by the American Association of Retired Persons (AARP). Kingsport garnered the national distinction because of the city’s ability to adapt to an aging population, with features such as walkable streets, better housing and transportation and the opportunity for residents to participate in community activities. Kingsport is the first city in Tennessee to receive the prestigious designation and one of only 121 communities in the nation.

KINGSPORT NAMED A SAFE COMMUNITY

Kingsport and the encompassing Sullivan County area has been officially recognized as a Safe Community by Safe Communities America, a rigorous accreditation program of the National Safety Council that support and recognizes communities across the United States committed to decreasing injuries and deaths and improving overall safety at the local level. Kingsport is one of only 17 accredited Safe Communities in the nation and the first and only one in Tennessee.

KINGSPORT MARKS 30 YEARS AS A TREE CITY

The State of Tennessee and Arbor Day Foundation recognized Kingsport for serving as a Tree City for 30 years. Kingsport continues to place an emphasis on environmental preservation by planting and maintaining trees, plants and shrubs throughout the city. Kingsport maintains more than 10,000 trees and plants more than 100 new trees and 300 shrubs each year through city funding, various grants and partnerships, including the Keep Kingsport Beautiful/Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Homes Tree Fund.

PAVING THE WAY ON THE GREENBELT

Kingsport continues to enhance its Greenbelt. City Public Works Streets and Sanitation crews paved more than 5,800 feet of the popular 9-mile walking, running and biking trail. More than 690 tons of asphalt were laid, greatly increasing not only the quality of the trail but also the safety. Paving was done on portions of the Greenbelt near Exchange Place, Ravine Street, Netherland Inn Road and Rush Street Neighborhood Grill.

KINGSPORT DESIGNATED AS A HEALTHIER TENNESSEE COMMUNITY THANKS TO WORK OF HEALTHY KINGSPORT

Kingsport was recognized with the State of Tennessee’s first-ever Healthier Tennessee Community designation by Governor Bill Haslam for the City’s efforts to improve the overall health of its residents. One of only nine communities in the state to receive the honor, Kingsport was recognized for engaging citizens, employers, schools and congregations to improve the health and well-being of those living and working in the community. Kingsport’s grass-roots-level health and wellness efforts are being led by Healthy Kingsport, which is dedicated to creating a community actively embracing healthy living by promoting wellness, enhancing infrastructure and influencing policy. A main goal is to work toward reversing local health trends that have led to an epidemic of preventable chronic diseases, such as obesity, type 2 diabetes, heart disease and certain types of cancer.

KINGSPORT RECEIVES TOP MARKS FOR WATER SYSTEM

Kingsport’s Water and Wastewater Collection Division received the Excellence in Water Distribution Operations Award from the American Water Works Association (AWWA). The award is given to recognize distribution staff for their exceptional performance in meeting all federal drinking water standards and overall initiative to excel at the business of producing safe water for customers. Kingsport’s Wastewater Treatment Plant also garnered the Kentucky/Tennessee Water Environment Association (WEA) Operational Excellence Award. Kingsport’s water system is recognized as among the best in the nation.

JOHN ADAMS ELEMENTARY SCHOOL AWARDED GOVERNOR’S AWARD FOR EXCELLENCE

Kingsport’s John Adams Elementary School was awarded the inaugural Governor’s Award for Excellence in Early Foundations – Excellence in Promoting Physical Activity Award by the Governor’s Children’s Cabinet in recognition of the school’s innovative Morning Mile program. Adams Elementary is the first school in the state to receive this award.

KINGSPORT CITY SCHOOLS NAMED BEST IN NATION FOR MUSIC EDUCATION

Kingsport City Schools received another national accolade after being named as among the Best Communities for Music Education in the United States by the National Association of Music Merchants Foundation. Kingsport City Schools was recognized for its “outstanding efforts by teachers, administrators, parents, students and community leaders who work together to ensure access to music learning for all students as part of the school curriculum.”

KINGSPORT’S DOBYNS-BENNETT HIGH SCHOOL NAMED AMONG BEST IN NATION – AGAIN!

Kingsport’s Dobyns-Bennett High School was named by Newsweek magazine as one of America’s Top High Schools 2016: Beating the Odds. Only 500 public high schools were included on the prestigious list, out of more than 24,500 public high schools in the country. The “Beating the Odds” list seeks to identify schools that do an excellent job of preparing their students for college while effectively supporting students facing challenges such as economic disadvantages. The rankings examined factors that have proven to be the best indicators of college readiness: graduation rates; participation in college-level classes via Advanced Placement (AP) and International Baccalaureate (IB) programs; acceptance into a two- or four-year college; number of counselor FTE; college acceptance and enrollment; SAT and ACT participation and performance; AP/IB/AICE participation and performance, and dual enrollments. This marks the ninth time D-B has been named to a Newsweek Top High School list.

KINGSPORT’S DOBYNS-BENNETT HIGH SCHOOL MAKES U.S. NEWS & WORLD REPORT 2016 BEST HIGH SCHOOLS LIST

Kingsport’s Dobyns-Bennett High School ranked as one of the Best High Schools in the state and nation by U.S. News & World Report. Dobyns-Bennett ranked in the top six percent of all high schools nationally and number two for non-magnet schools in Tennessee.

DOBYNS-BENNETT HIGH SCHOOL NAMED TO WASHINGTON POST AMERICA’S MOST CHALLENGING HIGH SCHOOLS LIST

Kingsport’s Dobyns-Bennett High School was named to the 2016 America’s Most Challenging High Schools list, published by The Washington Post.

DOBYNS-BENNETT STUDENTS RECOGNIZED IN NATIONAL MERIT® SCHOLARSHIP PROGRAM

Four Dobyns-Bennett High School students were named as semifinalists and four were named as commended students for the 62nd Annual 2017 National Merit Scholarship Program, a program designed to identify and honor the top high school students in the United States. The semifinalist students were Kendall Bonner, daughter of Richard and Tracy Bonner; Joelle Jarjoura, daughter of Chad Jarjoura and Amy Khoury; Samantha Maness, daughter of Michael and Karen Maness; and Chandler Woods, son of Jon and Melissa Woods. Those named as commended students were Jamie Bass, daughter of Tim and Christy Bass; Jordan Guest, daughter of Chet and Jennifer Guest; Isaac Ick, son of Kurt and Tonya Ick; and Rachel Summers, daughter of Becky Summers. The nationwide pool of semifinalists represents less than one percent of U.S. high school seniors and includes the highest scoring entrants in each state. Approximately 16,000 U.S. students qualified as semifinalists. About 34,000 commended students throughout the nation were recognized for their exceptional academic promise, placing among the top five percent of more than 1.6 million students who entered the 2017 competition. Merit Scholar designees are selected on the basis of their skills, accomplishments, and potential for success in rigorous college studies.

DOBYNS-BENNETT BAND – MARCHING AGAIN TO FIRST PLACE!

The Dobyns-Bennett High School Marching Band won the Grand Champion Award and took First Place for Outstanding Music, Outstanding Visual and Outstanding General Effect at the Bands of America (BOA) Regional Championship in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. This marks the fourth consecutive year the D-B Band has taken home the top prize. The D-B Band also made the finals of the Bands of America Grand National Championship in Indianapolis, only the second band from Tennessee to ever make the finals. The D-B Band is the largest marching band in Tennessee and is one of the most decorated high school bands in the nation.

READ ALL ABOUT IT!! KINGSPORT TIMES-NEWS CELEBRATES 100TH YEAR

The Kingsport Times-News marked its 100th year.

HUNTER SMITH DAVIS CELEBRATES 100TH YEAR

The law firm of Hunter Smith Davis marked its 100th year. In 1917, the law firm drew up the paperwork that served as the official charter to incorporate the City of Kingsport as a municipality in the state of Tennessee.

DOMTAR CELEBRATES 100TH YEAR

Domtar, the global paper manufacturer, marked its 100th year of doing business in Kingsport. As part of its centennial celebration, Domtar donated 100 trees to Kingsport. The beautiful Cherokee Princess Dogwoods and Paperbark Maples were planted along both sides of Fort Henry Drive, beginning at Memorial Park and ending near Center Street.

HAMLETT-DOBSON FUNERAL HOMES CELEBRATES 100TH YEAR

Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Homes & Crematory marked its 100th year.

ST. PAUL’S EPISCOPAL CHURCH TURNS 100

St. Paul’s Episcopal Church marked its 100th year.

GET YOUR POPCORN READY! WALLACE NEWS IS 90!!

Wallace News in Downtown Kingsport celebrated its 90th year.

HOLSTON ARMY AMMUNITION PLANT MARKS 75TH YEAR!

Holston Army Ammunition Plant celebrated its 75th Year!

SAINT DOMINIC CATHOLIC SCHOOL CELEBRATES 70TH YEAR

Kingsport’s Saint Dominic Catholic School marked 70 years of providing educational excellence.

60 YEARS OF THE FRENCHIE FRY!

Pal’s Sudden Service celebrated its 60th year.

B&H WEALTH STRATEGIES MARKS 50TH YEAR

B&H Wealth Strategies celebrated 50 years of doing business in Kingsport.

WELLMONT LAUNCHES ENHANCED CARDIAC REHABILIATION PROGRAM THANKS TO $1 MILLION GIFT FROM BILL GATTON

Wellmont Health System enhanced the breadth and depth of its cardiovascular health program with the launch of the Bill Gatton Center for Advanced Cardiac Rehab in Kingsport. The enhanced cardiac rehabilitation initiative was bolstered by a $1 million donation from local businessman and philanthropist Bill Gatton. The progressive center is located at The Heart Center on Meadowview Parkway. The program teaches patients about improving their way of life as much as it strengthens their heart muscles by blending exercise with knowledge of healthy lifestyles and computer-based learning opportunities. One of the elite cardiovascular practices in the nation, the Bill Gatton center is an official Pritikin ICR (Intensive Cardiac Rehabilitation) location and one of only 13 such sites in the nation and the sole one in the region. Pritikin is a nationally-recognized company that trained heart institute physicians and staff members so they can introduce this comprehensive program to the region.

HOLSTON VALLEY MEDICAL CENTER OPENS NEW AND EXPANDED NICU

Kingsport’s Holston Valley Medical Center celebrated the grand opening of its new and expanded Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU), which will provide even greater support to infants needing lifesaving care. Located on the hospital’s third floor within its Center for Women and Infants, the opening marked the latest stage of growth in the NICU program, which has delivered high-quality care for newborns for 30 years. With double the space, beneficial new services and a soothing and cheerful atmosphere, the new NICU provides an optimal environment to improve children’s lives and comfort family members who face a challenging time in their lives. The new space builds on Holston Valley Medical Center’s tradition of exceptional care for children early in their lives. The new NICU was made possible thanks to the community’s support of the Wellmont Foundation’s $2.5 million Next Generation fundraising campaign. More than 9,000 children started their lives in the NICU, and this critical expansion better equips it for the next generation of miracle babies.

INDIAN PATH MEDICAL CENTER INVESTS $4.2 MILLION

Kingsport’s Indian Path Medical Center invested $4.2 million in construction, equipment upgrades and renovation projects in 2016. Completed projects included a four-bed expansion and renovations to the Emergency Room and its waiting area, new Central Sterile Processing equipment in the surgery department, significant upgrades and equipment replacement in the radiation therapy department and major renovations in the center for sleep disorders including becoming accredited by the American Academy of Sleep Medicine. Indian Path continues to invest in its service and facility to better serve the community’s health needs.

MEADOWVIEW CELEBRATES ANNOUNCES $3.5 MILLION RENOVATION

Kingsport’s Meadowview Marriott Conference Resort & Convention Center announced a major $3.5 million renovation of its meetings rooms. The global award-winning resort hosted more than 1,000 meetings and conventions last year, generating an economic impact that exceed $30 million. MeadowView ranked second in guest satisfaction among all Marriott hotels nationwide and number one in maintenance and upkeep. Cattails at MeadowView also welcomed 1,000 more rounds of golf than in the previous year.

RCAM BREAKS GROUND ON $3 MILLION EXPANSION

Northeast State Community College and the Advanced Manufacturing Partnership broke ground on a $3 million expansion of the Regional Center for Advanced Manufacturing (RCAM). To be completed in 2017, the new 15,000-square-foot facility is made possible as a part of Eastman’s Project Inspire and additional land donated by Domtar. Due to tremendous business growth and the increasing demand for advanced manufacturing and technical jobs, the new building will expand current programs and services with an increased focus on dual enrollment opportunities for area high school students and certifications.

NETWORKS BRINGS IN 1,540 NEW JOBS, $70 MILLION IN INVESMENT

NETWORKS announced the creation of 1,540 new jobs in new and existing industry and $70 million in capital investment for the region.

BANK OF TENNESSEE BREAKS GROUND ON NEW HEADQUARTERS IN KINGSPORT

Bank of Tennessee broke ground for its new main offices on Center Street in downtown Kingsport. The $5 million investment will feature a 12,000-square-foot banking center and will include natural light in all the office spaces, a fitness center, a board room that can be used for community events and showcase areas for local artists. The new facility is expected to be completed in May, 43 years after Bank of Tennessee opened its doors in downtown Kingsport in a mobile unit.

ANOTHER SURPASSED GOAL FOR THE UNITED WAY OF GREATER KINGSPORT

The United Way of Greater Kingsport once again exceeded its campaign goal, raising in excess of $3.75 million.

RIVERBEND VILLAS OPENING ALONG HOLSTON RIVER IN KINGSPORT

Developer Mitch Cox is finalizing completion of Riverbend Villas, a $14 million upscale residential and retail development behind Walmart on Fort Henry Drive and adjacent to the Holston River. Riverbend Villas features a two-story, 265-unit apartment complex that is a medium-density, townhome style community with one-, two- and three-bedroom options with garages. Amenities include a clubhouse, swimming pool, playground and dog park.

KINGSPORT TO DEVELOP RIVERBEND PARK

The City of Kingsport announced plans to create Riverbend Park, a 24-acre park located next to the Holston River and adjacent to the Riverbend Villas. Possible amenities could include walking trails and a canoe/kayak launch

OVERLOOK AT INDIAN TRAIL OPENS ON STONE DRIVE

The Overlook at Indian Trail, a $11.3 million upscale three-story apartment complex, opened behind Kmart on East Stone Drive adjacent to the Kingsport Greenbelt. Developed by K.D. Moore, Overlook features 168 units offering one-, two- and three-bedroom options. Amenities include a clubhouse, zero-entry swimming pool, playground, garages, wellness center and community fireplace. Total impact will exceed $30 million and will create 60 construction jobs for two years.

THE RETREAT AT MEADOWVIEW ANNOUNCED FOR KINGSPORT

The Retreat at MeadowView, a 144 unit apartment complex, was announced for Kingsport. Amenities include a club house, swimming pool and exercise room. Located near Bays Mountain, the beautiful facility will open in 2018.

TOWN PARK LOFTS ANNOUNCED FOR DOWNTOWN KINGSPORT

The City of Kingsport and Kingsport Economic Development Board announced Town Park Lofts – a major new residential development on the former Supermarket Row property in Downtown Kingsport. Developed by Crossgate Partners, the $31 million upscale housing project will be the “largest residential investment in Kingsport history” and “a game changer for our city.” Town Park Lofts will have a $48.3 million economic impact (including a $1.7 million retail impact) on the community and will create more than 400 jobs. Town Park Lofts will include a four-story building with a variety of one and two bedroom apartments (263 in total) designed in a horseshoe shape over seven acres and will feature a resort-style swimming pool, clubhouse, fitness center, Wi-Fi connectivity, and 8,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space, among other amenities. The project is expected to be completed in 2018.

KINGSPORT PUBLIC LIBRARY RECEIVES $100,000 GRANT FOR CHILDREN’S AREA

The Kingsport Public Library’s children’s area underwent a complete makeover, thanks in large part to a $100,000 library construction grant from the Tennessee State Library and Archives. The Kingsport Public Library already has more than $200,000 in capital funds for renovation and expansion plans. Updates for the children’s area include new carpet, shelving, furniture, learning stations and modified space for workers and programming, and updated technology including a high-tech table.

KHRA BEGINS MAJOR REVITALIZATION OF MIDTOWN NEIGHBORHOOD

The Kingsport Housing & Redevelopment Authority launched its Midtown Neighborhood transformation plan thanks to a $500,000 grant from the Tennessee Housing Development Agency. The money will be used to renovate a two-story apartment building at the corner of Charlemont and Broad streets. This is the first phase of an impressive, multi-million dollar three-year plan to transform the Midtown neighborhood, from Myrtle to Dale and Tennessee to Poplar and including Lee Apartments.

HEALTHY KINGSPORT LAUNCHES LIVE SUGARFREED IN CITY AND COUNTY SCHOOLS

Healthy Kingsport hosted more than 1,000 participants at its Walk for Wellness and supported 14 businesses in becoming a tobacco free campus. Through its most impressive Live SugarFreed campaign, Healthy Kingsport placed water bottle re-filling stations in every school in Kingsport and Sullivan County (38 schools) and distributed Tritan water bottles to every student in both systems (17,200 students).

KINGSPORT CHAMBER MEMBERSHIP PROGRAM ONE OF BEST IN NATION

Your Kingsport Chamber’s Membership program placed thirteenth in the nation in new member dues for Chambers its size, according to the American Chamber of Commerce Executives (ACCE), as it attracted more than 80 new members and topped $400,000 in membership revenue. Your Kingsport Chamber also hosted 30 ribbon cutting and groundbreakings for the following companies: Abingdon Olive Oil Company; Allandale Falls Apartment Homes; Alzheimer’s Association—Mid South Chapter; Asbury Place at Steadman Hill; Asbury Place Kingsport Clubhouse; Associated Orthopaedics of Kingsport; Atlantic Bay Mortgage Group; Bank of Tennessee; Blue Ridge Properties; Champion Physical Therapy; Conservus Real Estate Group; Dental Center of Colonial Heights; ETSU Family Physicians of Kingsport; Franklin Wealth Advisors; Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers; Gold Star Families Memorial Monument; Holston Valley Medical Center NICU; Honda of Kingsport; Jamestown Apartments; Kingsport Centennial Park; Makerspace Kingsport Library; Marsh Regional Blood Center/Eastman Credit Union Bloodmobile; Model City Tap House; Moe’s Southwest Grill at The Pinnacle; People’s Food Mart; Pure Foods; RE/MAX All-Stars; Reeves Eye Institute; Slammin’ Sammy’s Sandwiches Food Truck; Southern Appalachian Ronald McDonald House Charities Happy Wheels Hospitality Cart.

BATTING A THOUSAND! VISIT KINGSPORT MAKES HUGE IMPACT ON LOCAL ECONOMY

Visit Kingsport recruited and hosted 26 athletic events in Kingsport. These events brought 20,000 visitors to Kingsport, creating an economic impact that exceeded $25 million. Visit Kingsport donated more than $24,000 from tournament proceeds to Kingsport City Schools athletic programs. To date, Visit Kingsport has given back nearly $1 million to local schools since 1989. The Visit Kingsport’s sales department also booked and hosted 39 meetings groups with more than 10,000 room nights, creating a financial impact of nearly $10 million on the Kingsport economy. Total economic impact from Visit Kingsport hosted events approached $35 million. If not for state and local taxes generated by tourism in Sullivan County, each household would pay $446 more in taxes each year.

FUN FEST CELEBRATES 36TH FESTIVAL

Fun Fest celebrated its 36th year by welcoming more than 120,000 attendees from 25 states and 76 Tennessee communities. Fun Fest held 130 events and activities at 50 locations throughout the community, with most of the events being free of charge. The popular summer festival also received the designation of being a Top Twenty Events from the Southeast Tourism Society. Fun Fest’s total economic impact on Kingsport topped $6 million.

KEEP KINGSPORT BEAUTIFUL RECOGNIZED AS AMONG BEST IN THE NATION

Your Kingsport Chamber’s nationally-recognized Keep Kingsport Beautiful program received the Affiliate Award of Excellence from Keep America Beautiful, the only program in the state to garner the national honor. This marks the third consecutive year Keep Kingsport Beautiful has received the award and fourth time overall. Keep Kingsport Beautiful also received the Affiliate Sustained Excellence Award for having received awards in 2014, 2015 and 2016, making the program one of only six affiliates, out of more than 600 in the nation, to receive the honor. In total, Keep Kingsport Beautiful and its 400 volunteers contributed $305,000 worth of volunteer hours and returned more than $457,182 in total value back to the Kingsport community.

MOVE TO KINGSPORT WELCOMES 1,957 NEW FAMILIES TO KINGSPORT

Your Kingsport Chamber’s Move to Kingsport program welcomed more than 1,900 families to Kingsport. These efforts have led to a positive economic impact for the community. Since 2006, Move to Kingsport and the city have been able to recruit more than 19,000 families leading to a net gain of over 300 families. This effort has added approximately $18.5 million to the local economy. Families have moved to Kingsport from every state, the District of Columbia, the Virgin Islands and various countries across the world.

EDUCATION PROGRAM GRADUATES 350 TENNESSEE/VIRGINIA SCHOLARS

Your Kingsport Chamber’s Education program graduated more than 350 Tennessee/Virginia Scholars from Kingsport, Sullivan County, Hawkins County and Scott County, Va., schools, helped the Regional Center for Advanced Manufacturing with its Advanced Manufacturing Camps for rising eighth and ninth graders, partnered with Eastman and Junior Achievement to host the Eighth and Eleventh Grade Career Fairs, and coordinated the sullivanAchieves mentoring program.

GOVERNMENT RELATIONS PROMOTES AND PROTECTS BUSINESS

Your Kingsport Chamber’s legislative affairs committee reviewed more than 1,000 pieces of legislation that impacted business and hosted eleven events, including ones with Senator Lamar Alexander; Senator Bob Corker; Congressman Phil Roe; Lieutenant Governor Ron Ramsey; Tennessee commissioners of economic and community development, education and transportation; Representatives Jon Lundberg, Bud Hulsey, Mike Harrison, Matthew Hill and Timothy Hill; Deputy Comptroller Jason Mumpower; Tennessee and U.S. Chambers of Commerce; and Kingsport City and Sullivan County elected officials.

LEADERSHIP KINGSPORT SHAPES CITY’S FUTURE WITH COMMUNITY IMPACT PROJECTS

Your Kingsport Chamber’s Leadership Kingsport program presented five Community Impact Projects, ideas and efforts that seek to sustain the economic vitality and enhance the quality of life for our City. These included: Riverbend Park; Sustainability of our Animal Shelters; Maker’s Space in Downtown Kingsport; State Theatre in Downtown Kingsport; and Secure the Greenbelt/Increase the Comfort Level.

KOSBE CHAMPIONS SMALL BUSINESS SUCCESS

Your Kingsport Chamber’s small business program, Kingsport Office of Small Business Development & Entrepreneurship (KOSBE), provided counseling and training to more than 105 individual clients; assisted in capital formation of more than $4 million; held 20 events; supported 15 new business starts; and helped create 67 new jobs and retain 57 jobs. KOSBE’s client base employs 425 individuals and generates annual sales exceeding $15 million. More than 150 clients have benefited from KOSBE’s small business education programs.

THANK YOU – CITY OF KINGSPORT!

A Note of THANKS and CONGRATULATIONS! Your Kingsport Chamber strongly applauds and congratulates its outstanding membership and the exceptional and visionary leadership of Kingsport Mayor John Clark, the Kingsport Board of Mayor and Aldermen and City Manager Jeff Fleming and his phenomenal team for these great accomplishments and for the city’s continued and successful partnership with your Kingsport Chamber!

“We are most grateful to all of our sponsors and everyone who attended their Kingsport Chamber Annual Dinner,” Burdine added. “This superb night is all made possible because of their great and ongoing support.”

PARTY ON THE MOON

They’ve played for President Barack Obama’s Inaugural. They’ve performed for Presidents George H.W. Bush, Bill Clinton and George W. Bush. They’ve played for the President of Nigeria and political figures and celebrities from around the globe. They’ve played for Eli Manning’s wedding, Ted Turner and Julius Erving. They’ve played for President Donald Trump’s New Year’s Eve Party for the past seven years… …and now the Number One Party Band in the Nation is back again to play for your Kingsport Chamber 70th Annual Dinner!

Voted the Nation’s Number One Corporate and Private Party Band, Party on the Moon custom tailors music, choreography, state-of-the-art production and entertainment to spectacular specifications. Based in Atlanta, the award-winning band performs 70s, 80s, 90s, current dance, pop, rock, classic rock, disco, funk, swing, R&B, Motown and new country music.

Party on the Moon performs world-wide for millionaires, celebrities, global company CEOs, top sales executives, discerning brides and national and local philanthropists – even at the Inaugural Ball! But no matter who their clients are, Party on the Moon’s goal is always the same: create the perfect party. The band always performs to create fun, memorable event experiences. The musicians are world-class, the gorgeous female vocalists top-notch, and the lighting, choreography and sound state-of-the-art. So, if you want to launch a party that will simply be OUT-OF-THIS-WORLD … book PARTY ON THE MOON!

The band’s non-stop, high-energy performances always leave audiences craving for more. Party on the Moon was such a huge hit that President Donald Trump requested the band return again for the seventh consecutive year to perform a five-hour show at his personal New Year’s Eve party at Mar-A-Lago. “The band (Party on the Moon) is spectacular,” Trump said. “This is the best New Year’s Eve we have ever had at Mar-A-Lago.”

The HalfMoon TRIO features Mark, Big Papa and Tyrone, (drums, piano and bass), with a repertoire spanning almost every genre of music.

The Higher Power Choir, voices of inspirational pop, features world-class vocals and a wide-ranging musical repertoire.

With more than 300 album and CD credits collectively, the four-piece FullMoon HORNS are well rehearsed, disciplined and play the arrangements you remember. Working with superstar entertainers is not new to Party on the Moon®. Their long list of outstanding recording credits include Maroon 5, Carrie Underwood, Diana Ross Peabo Bryson, Gladys Knight, Roberta Flack, Natalie Cole and Francine Reed as well as tours and performances with Sly & the Family Stone, Alicia Bridges and Martha Reeves and the Vandellas.

The band has performed with some of the best, including Journey, Prince, James Brown, Huey Lewis, Three Dog Night, The O’Jays, Peabo Bryson, Lynyrd Skynyrd, The Temptations and Bob Seger.

Party on the Moon was founded by musician and entertainer Dennis Smith, who still serves as the band’s music director. Smith has been featured in American Entertainment magazine.

For more information on Party on the Moon, go to PartyontheMoon.com.

