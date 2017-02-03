Kingsport suspicious death upgraded to homicide investigation, police searching for suspect

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL) – Police in Kingsport have now upgraded a suspicious death investigation centered on Mull Street to a homicide. Investigators have issued an arrest warrant and charged 51-year-old Jeffrey Dale Flanary in connection with this crime.

Police say the charges come as a result of an extremely active investigation following the January 31st discovery of Michael D. Davidson dead under suspicious circumstances, inside his Mull Street residence in Kingsport.

According to Kingsport police, Flanary was believed to have been sighted earlier Friday afternoon in the Midfield or Lynn Garden areas of Kingsport spurring a large scale multi-jurisdictional manhunt; however, he was ultimately not located at that time.

Police are currently actively searching for Flanary and due to the violent nature of the crime in question, he should be considered extremely dangerous. Police say he is best described as an adult white male. Flanary stands approximately 6 feet tall and weighs roughly 170 pounds. He has white or gray hair but is mostly bald, and he has hazel eyes. He sometimes wears glasses, usually wears a ball cap, and may or may not currently have facial hair.

Flanary is currently charged with Premeditated First Degree Murder, Felony First Degree Murder, Especially Aggravated Robbery, and two counts of theft over $2,500.

Anyone who has any information regarding his current whereabouts is asked to promptly contact the K.P.D. Criminal Investigations Division at 423-229-9429 or call Kingsport Central Dispatch at 423-246-9111.

