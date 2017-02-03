Kingsport city leaders, shop owners say downtown business is thriving

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL) – City leaders say business in downtown Kingsport is thriving, and local shop owners there agree.

“It is spacious, it’s nicely laid out, the aesthetics of it is just so pleasing,” said Pat Houchens, owner of P&J Antiques.

Houchens has called the corner of Broad and Market streets home for the past 20 years.

“I’ve seen it go from a sleepy downtown to a thriving hopping downtown,” Houchens said.

She said that has brought new faces into her shop.

 

“There are a lot of small businesses popping up,” she said.

 

There’s proof of that in the numbers. Just ask Sherri Mosely with the Downtown Kingsport Association.

“In the 12 to 18 month period I’m thinking around 6 to 8,” Mosley said.

 

That’s new businesses that have come to the city’s downtown, but in that time period, Mosley said two downtown occupants also left.

 

“Uncorked and Unfermented, the two wine bars,” said Mosley.

While Mosely is proud of the progress, she is working to recruit other businesses to the area.

“We could use more entertainment,” said Houchens.

Networks Sullivan County Partnership CEO Clay Walker said in 2016, three companies relocated to Kingsport, adding more than 200 jobs to the area.

