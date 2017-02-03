J.C. Library receives $15,000 technology grant

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL-TV) – Workers at the Johnson City Public Library’s check out desk and other locations will be getting an upgrade soon.

Tennessee Secretary of State Steve Hargett along with city and county mayors and other representatives were at the library today to present a Library Services and Technology Act (LSTA) grant has been awarded to the Johnson City Public Library by the Tennessee State Library and Archives.

In total, $305,000 in grants will be presented to libraries and other agencies across the state this year, with the Johnson City Library receiving $15,000. This grant was matched by local governments, making a total of $30,000 that the library will receive. The grant given to the Johnson City Library was the largest across the state, but the Bristol Library received $12,000 and the Blountville Library received $3,000 and a $7,000 archive grant was also presented this morning in Johnson County.

“There are so many great things that happen at all libraries across the state, they are serving as great community centers and a lot of us take for granted the fact that we have computers in our homes, we have internet in our homes, but for a lot of people that are watching this news report, they don’t have that access. And so when they come to the library, they have that access.”, Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargertt said, “And the library can mean so many different things to people and it is just great for us to play a role in making it more accessible.”

The grant will be used to upgrade and update the computers used at the check-in and check-out desk of the library as well as in a few other locations.

“Technology changes, if you got something this morning that was new, this afternoon it could have changed. It’s amazing how technology evolves into something else. So in order to keep current and to provide the best service, we try to do that also.”, J.C. Library Interim Director Cathy Griffith said, “The last computer upgrade was 2010-11 for staff, so they are getting some age on them. And now we’re going to be upgraded.”

Most of the time, grant money that comes in would go to updating the equipment that the patrons of the library use, and the computers and equipment that library staff use daily just get updates as they are needed. This grant will allow the library to catch up on the latest technology.

“We can provide better services to the public if our computers are updated, but there is also quite a bit that goes on behind the scenes that a lot of folks never see. Our catalogers, our acquisitions dept., folks that are getting to books ready to come out, this makes them more efficient.”, Griffith said.

Last year, the Johnson City Public Library checked out over a half-million books and, with the new upgrades, they hope to get close to 600,000 this year.

