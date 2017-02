More than 200,000 children in our country are living with diabetes. For these kids and their families, every day is a day of numbers. Managing and maintaining it is a constant struggle. That is why getting a game plan and getting the right care is so important. This morning, we have Morgan Armentrout joining us. She is a registered nurse and certified diabetes educator with Mountain States Medical Group’s Pediatric Endocrinology. For more, visit their website.

Advertisement