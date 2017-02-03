Greene County lawmaker works on alternative to gas tax hike

GREENE COUNTY, TN (WJHL)- The Tennessee General Assembly continues to discuss Governor Bill Haslam’s fuel tax proposal. It would increase gas by 7 cents and diesel by 12 cents.

The Tennessee General Assembly continues to discuss Governor Bill Haslam’s fuel tax proposal. It would increase gas by 7-cents and diesel by 12-cents.

According to a state document, there are 962 projects costing more than $10 thousand, that need to be completed in Tennessee. However, there is not enough funding to cover the projects.

The new tax would give cities and counties an additional 40 percent in revenue to address transportation issues. That equals $39 million for cities and $78 million for counties.

Brad Peters, the director of public works, said this money is something Greene County needs. He said that there are currently 10 projects backlogged, some of those projects have been on hold for 20 years.

“This to me looks to be the only way we’re going to get some new roads built here,” Peters said.

Sheila Margle lives in Jonesborough and is required to travel all over the region for her job.

“If it (the tax) will help get the roads fixed and the bridges fixed I think they should go for it,” Margle said. “I mean, I don’t like to pay more for gas than I have to, but I don’t want a bridge to fall down either.”

On the other hand, state representative David Hawk is working on a plan to fix the roads without raising taxes.

“What I’m looking at is to take a quarter of 1 percent of sales tax and transfer those dollars to the transportation fund,” Hawk explained.

This means that he wants to move money from the sales tax already being charged, to fund transportation needs.

“If we’ve got all these projects that need to be funded let’s fund them through an ongoing recurring stable source of revenue that Tennessee has already relied upon,” he said

Hawk said that his plan would take time to bring in the amount of revenue the fuel tax is expected to bring in. However, in time, he said that it would allow counties throughout Tennessee to have a constant supply of money for projects.

February 9th is the last day state legislatures are allowed to submit a bill proposal, which Haslam is expected to do.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.