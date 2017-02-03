Former Atlanta Falcon Doe River Gorge gives his Super Bowl prediction

By Published: Updated:
francis

HAMPTON — On Sunday there will be a new Super Bowl champion when the Atlanta Falcons face the New England Patriots.
One guy that has a vested interest in the game is NFL veteran Wallace Francis who’s been a trainer at Doe River Gorge.
Francis, who retired from the Falcons in 1982 thinks his former team has the tools to get it done this time around.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s