HAMPTON — On Sunday there will be a new Super Bowl champion when the Atlanta Falcons face the New England Patriots.
One guy that has a vested interest in the game is NFL veteran Wallace Francis who’s been a trainer at Doe River Gorge.
Francis, who retired from the Falcons in 1982 thinks his former team has the tools to get it done this time around.
Former Atlanta Falcon Doe River Gorge gives his Super Bowl prediction
HAMPTON — On Sunday there will be a new Super Bowl champion when the Atlanta Falcons face the New England Patriots.