Erwin man arrested in Johnson City after fight, stabbing

Frederick Alan Reedy (Source: Washington County Sheriff's Office)
JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – The Johnson City Police Department reports a man has been arrested after a fight that escalated to a stabbing.  The incident happened around 3:00 a.m. on West Main Street and Commerce Street.

Frederick Reedy, 46 of Erwin, TN, has been charged with attempted second-degree murder.

Witnesses say a verbal fight took place between Reedy and victim while the two of them were inside Numan’s on East Main Street. As a result, the two of them were asked to leave the business, said Johnson City police.

Witnesses said after the two were outside, Reedy reportedly attacked the victim Reedy allegedly had a knife on him and the victim was stabbed several times.

The police department says the victim was taken to the hospital for treatment and was later released.

After the fight, witnesses said Reedy ran away. Police said when they found him he had blood on him.  Reedy was later questioned, arrested and then taken to the Washington County Detention Center where he is being held on a $200,000 bond.

An arraignment hearing has been set for 1:30 p.m. on February 6 in Washington County General Sessions Court.

 

