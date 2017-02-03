East Tennesseans voice support for President Trump

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Many East Tennesseans are voicing their opinions about the job President Trump is doing in his first few weeks in office. Friday marks two weeks since Inauguration Day, and since then there have been a number of protests – some in East Tennessee, and many more around the country.

Those demonstrations covered a range of issues from immigration to women’s rights, but some WATE 6 On Your Side viewers say they feel differently.

Wright’s Cafeteria is a hot spot for political chatter. It’s an open place, with open seats for all kinds of conversation. Thursday’s conversation revolved around how President Trump is handling that title.

“I think President Trump is doing a very good job, I think he’s doing what he said he was going to do. I think he’s going to make an excellent president,” said June Brinkley of Morristown.

“I think that he is doing a fantastic job considering all the opposition that he has had. I think he has been able to accomplish so much in just such a short time,” added Linda Plummer of Knoxville.

“I think he’s doing a good job so far. I think it’s a little bit different approach to government and that’s because he’s a businessman, but that’s what we need in Washington,” said Wayne Free.

Some at Wright’s Cafeteria say t’s been hard to watch the protests and demonstrations in light of the directives that have been put into action.

“I think he’s carrying out his promises to the American people and I think he’s doing a great job,” said Sheila Idol of Meigs County.

“I think it’s absolutely ridiculous. I think that people should accept him. They did Obama. People that didn’t accept Obama, didn’t protest like they’re doing Trump and I just think it’s a shame,” added Brinkley.

While America is still divided today, those who back President Trump are reminded that we live in a democracy.

“Everyone has a right to their beliefs and who they want to support. When it comes down to the democratic process, Trump has won the election and he is our president. And I believe Republicans are the same as Democrats and we’re Americans first and we need to put America first,” said Plummer.