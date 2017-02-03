Despite previous warning, JC school misses fire drills two years in a row

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – Fire inspection records show Lake Ridge Elementary School has made a habit out of missing monthly fire drills, despite a previous warning from fire marshals.

Johnson City Fire Department Capt. Jonathan Fulmer says fire marshals required Lake Ridge to come up with a plan of corrective action last school year after the school missed two of its first four monthly fire drills. A year later, Capt. Fulmer says fire marshals flagged the school again for missing two of its first four monthly fire drills.

“That is not acceptable,” Johnson City Schools Safety and Mental Health Supervisor Dr. Greg Wallace said. “There’s really no excuse at all.”

Dr. Wallace says the school district has since created a new alert system with more oversight to remind both principals and administrators to do a better job of following the law and to prevent them from getting complacent.

“These types of things have to be done,” Dr. Wallace said. “As a system we’re going to make it a continued priority and we expect it to be done at every school. Sometimes you miss things, so any time there’s another set of eyes on something that show you something that you’ve not done, it’s important to make sure you fix those as well.”

Lake Ridge is among nearly 20 area schools required to come up with correction plans after annual fire inspections last school year, according to fire marshal records. Cherokee Elementary School and Liberty Bell Middle School were both in that group, according to JCFD records.

The Tennessee State Fire Marshal’s Office reports Elizabethton High School, West Side Elementary, Harold McCormick Elementary, East Side Elementary, Keenburg Elementary, Cloudland High School, Little Milligan Elementary, Valley Forge Elementary, Happy Valley High School, Hampton High School, Fairmount Elementary, Saint Dominic’s School, Tennessee Avenue Baptist, Sullivan North High School, Central Heights Elementary and Mary Hughes School were all required to submit a plan of corrective action. The agency reports all but two of those schools complied.

Although both Fairmount Elementary School in Bristol and Cloudland High School in Carter County both report they promptly addressed their problems, the Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance says neither turned in their plans.

“All deficiencies were addressed in as timely a manner as possible,” Carter County Schools Facilities Director Phillip Nave said. “I am not sure why the fire marshal’s office didn’t receive a copy. I spoke with the State Fire Marshal this morning and have emailed a copy to their office.”

“Corrective actions were taken on the items noted as deficiencies; however, the report was not filed with the Fire Marshal,” Bristol Tennessee City Schools spokesperson Rebecca Craddock said. “This is also something we will add to the agenda of our next safety meeting.”

Our Community Watchdog investigation into failed school safety drills revealed issues at a third of Northeast Tennessee schools. The Tennessee State Fire Marshal’s Office called our findings “concerning.”

“We want people to follow the letter of the law,” TDCI Communications Director Kevin Walters said. “We want people to take fire safety seriously in schools and the fire marshal’s office is open to working with schools.”

Johnson City Schools Superintendent Dr. Richard Bales says his district is committed to correcting its problem.

“The school administrators will be on a plan of improvement for this particular area of deficiency to make certain we’re 100% in compliance,” he said. “The system is also taking steps to implement system level controls with the drills.”

