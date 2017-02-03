2017 power forward commits to Tennessee basketball

Tennessee basketball’s good fortunes got another lift Friday afternoon, adding the commitment of three-star power forward Derrick Walker.

The 2017 big man, listed at 6-foot-8, 220 pounds picked Tennessee over Georgia and St. John’s, reported first by Scout.com director of basketball recruiting Evan Daniels. Walker later announced his commitment on Twitter.

Walker, from Sunrise Christian Academy in Kansas City, Mo., is the No. 3 overall prospect out of the state of Missouri according to the industry-generated 247Sports composite rankings. He’s the No. 65 power forward nationally and the 258th best prospect in the country.

While he’s listed at 220, a sources have told GoVols247 that Walker weighed in at 255 during visits over the last month.

Tennessee (13-9, 5-4 SEC) takes its four-game win streak to Mississippi State (13-8, 4-5) on Saturday (TV: SEC Network, 3 p.m.). The Vols have won five of their last six games to enter the NCAA Tournament bubble conversation in Rick Barnes’ second season leading the program.

Walker took an official visit to Tennessee Jan. 2-4, taking in the Jan. 3 game against Arkansas from behind the Vols’ bench at Thompson-Boling Arena, before taking unofficial visits to Georgia and St. John’s.

Tennessee coaches visited Walker on Jan. 26. His primary recruiter on staff is associate head coach Rob Lanier.

“Coach Lanier told me you need to go somewhere where you want to be wanted,” Walker told 247Sports’ Andrew Slater on Tuesday, “not like where there’s a need for you to be there, not just because to fill a position.”

Walker went in depth with Slater, discussing his visit to Tennessee and his thoughts on the Vols.

“I liked the visit,” Walker said. “I love the atmosphere. They had a great game. They ended up losing, but it was a great atmosphere and the fans are loyal. They’re pretty much in the same boat.

“They need a big cause they’re really small right now and they’re young, so they need a big who can come in and pretty much do the same thing- physical, can score, defend, stuff like that.”

Tennessee will enter the spring signing period with two open scholarships. The Vols signed three-star prospect Zach Kent, a 6-10 center from Middletown, Del.

Kent, a possible redshirt as a true freshman, and Walker join a Tennessee front line that next season returns Kyle Alexander, Grant Williams, John Fulkerson and Admiral Schofield.

“They’re not just like guards only, bigs only,” Walker said on Tuesday. “They get everyone involved.”

Tennessee is reportedly a finalist, along with Florida, for 2017 small forward Yves Pon, a 6-6 prospect from France, another possibility for the spring signing period, which opens April 12. Pons visited the Vols in December.