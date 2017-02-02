Vols wide receiver Jauan Jennings booked on drug citation

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Tennessee football player Jauan Jennings was booked Wednesday morning on a drug possession citation, according to court records.

Records show the incident happened on January 15 just before 1 a.m. on James Agee Street. He was cited for simple possession/casual exchange (marijuana).

Knoxville police spokesman Darrell DeBusk said an officer pulled Jennings over for going the wrong way on a one way street. He was also cited for not having proof of insurance. An underage girl who was with Jennings was cited for underage consumption.

Jennings was scheduled for a misdemeanor citation booking on Wednesday morning followed by an arraignment.

Jennings is a wide receiver from Murfreesboro. He finished the season strong, helping the Volunteers end an 11 game losing streak against Florida. His game-winning Hail Mary catch to beat Georgia has been on the front of fans’ minds.

A spokesperson with Tennessee Athletics said the university is aware of the situation and has no further comment.