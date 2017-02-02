VA patient sentenced to supervised release after officer attack

GREENEVILLE, TN (WJHL) – A federal judge sentenced a Mountain Home VA Medical Center patient to three years supervised release today for attacking a federal police officer, according to court records.

Ricky Gosnell previously pleaded guilty in the case, admitting to breaking the officer’s finger, injuring his hip and scratching his face and head during the February 2016 assault, all after a doctor called for help while treating Gosnell.

Gosnell faced up to eight years in prison and up to a $250,000 fine, but court records show Judge Leon Jordan credited Gosnell with the time he’s already served behind bars today and sentenced him to supervised release for the next three years.

Copyright WJHL 2017. All rights reserved.