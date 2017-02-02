Search underway for missing Tennessee police officer in Cumberland River

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Tennessee officials say they are searching for a Metro Nashville police officer who fell into the Cumberland River while trying to rescue a woman.

Metro Nashville Police spokesman Don Aaron said during a news conference that the officer was last seen in the river about 50 to 60 yards from a boat ramp. Aaron says officers were responding about 4:30 a.m. Thursday a call about a woman who relatives said was contemplating suicide. He said it appeared that she was about to get out of the car to go with officers when the vehicle went into gear and rolled down the ramp.

PHOTOS: Police officer missing in Cumberland River

While trying to get the woman out of the car, both officers fell into the river. One was able to get back to get back to the bank.

Crews are searching the ground along the riverbank for the missing officer while a helicopter is flying over the river.

