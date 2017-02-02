Nickelsville Rescue Squad alters schedules following staff walkout

NICKELSVILLE, VA (WJHL)- On Wednesday, emergency responders with the Nickelsville Rescue Squad walked out of a board meeting, and now Scott County leaders are working to resolve the situation.

The walkout prompted Freda Starnes, the county administrator, to hold a meeting to discuss what to do about the walkout. The meeting was held at the Scott County Community Services Building from 3 pm until around 5:30 pm.

No one would discuss what sparked the staff walkout. However, Danny Mann, the vice chairman of the Scott County EMS board said that regardless of the walkout there are still enough emergency responders to cover Nickelsville.

News Channel 11 is waiting on a response from the county administrator, as well as the group of emergency responders who walked out.

