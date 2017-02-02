52 firefighters respond to apartment fire in Bulls Gap, TN

BULLS GAP, TN (WJHL) – A total of six units were destroyed Thursday at the Franklin Apartments complex in Bulls Gap, TN. The complex is located at 262 Highway 11 in Hawkins County.

The Hawkins County EMA director reports the started just before 11:00 a.m. in the kitchen of one of the units.

52 firefighters from 12 departments and three counties responded to the fire. Only four residents and their pets were inside the units at the time of the fire.

Residents told News Channel 11 grease may have sparked the fire.

Hawkins County EMA director Gary Murrel says a man was cooking in the kitchen when the fire started and quickly spread to other units. Thankfully, no injuries have been reported but the American Red Cross is stepping in to assist victims.

Firefighters are currently working to put out hot spots from the blaze. Fire officials expect to clear the scene by mid-afternoon.

News Channel 11 was told the building was older and it was up to code, but it did not have any fire breaks – causing the fire to spread very quickly. If it had been a newer building it would have those breaks.

We’ll continue to follow this story and post more details as soon as they become available.

There's still some smoke in the air as multiple fire departments work on this apartment fire in Bulls Gap. pic.twitter.com/MICqEdqzsl — Sydney Cameron (@SydneyWJHL) February 2, 2017