More than 100 injured in fire at Philippines factory complex

By Published:
Smoke rises from a factory compound, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017, in General Trias town in Cavite province, south of Manila, Philippines. The Cavite provincial governor says more than 100 workers, including three Japanese, have been injured and at least three are missing in a fire that hit a huge factory south of Manila and sent thousands of employees scampering to safety. (AP Photo/Joeal Calupitan)
MANILA, Philippines (AP) – A Philippine governor says more than 100 workers, including three Japanese, have been injured and at least three are missing in a fire that hit a huge factory south of Manila and sent thousands of employees scampering to safety.

Governor Jesus Crispin Remulla said Thursday the fire at the House Technology Industries is under control but has not been fully extinguished nearly 18 hours after it started in General Trias town in Cavite province.

Remulla says about 10 of the injured are in critical condition, adding some employees jumped from windows to escape the fire at the three-story building where pre-fabricated house parts are manufactured for export to Japan.

He says about a third of 15,000 employees were on duty when the fire struck

