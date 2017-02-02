Mooresburg community reacts to guilty plea of teen who killed retired teacher

MOORESBURG, TN (WJHL) – The Mooresburg community in Hawkins County continues to mourn the loss of a retired teacher after a teen pleaded guilty to her murder Wednesday.

15-year-old Kyle Wolfe’s attorney Mark Stapleton said he admitted to the May 2015 killing of 79-year-old Margaret Sliger.

Investigators said Sliger was shot twice in the head at her home in Mooresburg.

Stapleton said the gun Wolfe used was his grandfather’s and he’s remorseful for what he did.

Two of Margaret Sliger’s students during her time as a teacher said she was a nurturer.

“If you were sick and in need she would be there,” Nancy Cook said.

Nancy Cook’s husband, Randall Cook said his sentence should be longer.

“I think it should be longer but I’m supposed to forgive and forget,” Randall Cook said.

Wolfe’s attorney, Mark Stapleton said Wolfe had a troubled past and he worked out a second degree murder plea deal to avoid a tougher sentence.

“I think if the grand jury would have heard the facts of this case it would have come out of the grand jury as a first degree murder case. I think Kyle Wolfe is being punished for something he admitted he did,” Stapleton said.

Although Wolfe admitted to the crime, it doesn’t console those who loved Margaret.

“No matter what they do to him it’ll never bring back her,” Nancy Cook said.

All Nancy Cook has left of Margaret are antique wedding bowls Margaret gave her.

“I will treasure them forever,” Nancy Cook said.

She carries these treasures with her as she remembers Margaret.

“When you pass by her house it’s just a feeling of sadness,” Nancy Cook said.

The Mooresburg community is continuing to grieve the loss of a woman they loved dearly.

Wolfe won’t be eligible for parole until he serves nearly 22 years of his 25 year sentence.

