Kingsport police search for missing van connected to suspicious death case

WJHL.com logo - square on white background By Published:
Kingsport Police are attempting to locate a vehicle with potential ties to a suspicious death investigation on Mull Street. (Source: Kingsport Police Department)
Kingsport Police are attempting to locate a vehicle with potential ties to a suspicious death investigation on Mull Street. (Source: Kingsport Police Department)

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL) – The Kingsport Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a van that’s connected to a suspicious death investigation.

Police say the van is a one-ton Chevrolet camper conversion van that was owned by the person who was found dead in a home located on Mull Street. So far, police have not been able to find the van.

Kingsport Police are attempting to locate a vehicle with potential ties to a suspicious death investigation on Mull Street. (Source: Kingsport Police Department)
Kingsport Police are attempting to locate a vehicle with potential ties to a suspicious death investigation on Mull Street. (Source: Kingsport Police Department)

 

Police are hoping that the photos of the van and tips from the public will help in this case.

If you know where this van is located, call the KPD’s investigations division at 423-229-9429.

On Tuesday evening, police received a request from a neighbor to check on a person who lived inside a home on Mull Street. Police said they forced their way inside the home and found a body. The identity of that person has not been released. Police are also awaiting results from an autopsy.

Police are treating this case as a suspicious death. No other details have been released.

See also: Kingsport police investigating suspicious death

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s