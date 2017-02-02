Kingsport police search for missing van connected to suspicious death case

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL) – The Kingsport Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a van that’s connected to a suspicious death investigation.

Police say the van is a one-ton Chevrolet camper conversion van that was owned by the person who was found dead in a home located on Mull Street. So far, police have not been able to find the van.

Police are hoping that the photos of the van and tips from the public will help in this case.

If you know where this van is located, call the KPD’s investigations division at 423-229-9429.

On Tuesday evening, police received a request from a neighbor to check on a person who lived inside a home on Mull Street. Police said they forced their way inside the home and found a body. The identity of that person has not been released. Police are also awaiting results from an autopsy.

Police are treating this case as a suspicious death. No other details have been released.

