Former BVU CFO Stacey Pomrenke scheduled for early release from federal prison

(WJHL) – The former chief financial officer of Bristol Virginia Utilities, who was sentenced to nearly three years in prison, will be released a little more than a year earlier than anticipated.

Federal officials confirmed 44-year-old Stacey Pomrenke is scheduled to be released from federal prison on June 13, 2018. In August of 2016, Pomrenke was originally sentenced in serve 34 months in federal prison.

She was found guilty of corruption charges in a lengthy investigation involving BVU. Those charges include tax fraud, conspiracy, and bribery. Prosecutors said Pomrenke asked for gifts from businesses and gifts from some BVU employees without reporting it to the IRS. She was ordered to pay around $60,000 in fines, restitution, and forfeitures.

News Channel 11 originally reported Pomrenke reported to a West Virginia prison in September 2016.

According to the Bureau of Prisons, Pomrenke is located at the Federal Prison Camp in Alderson, West Virginia.

The Office of Public Affairs told News Channel 11 on Thursday, “For privacy reasons, we do not disclose specific conditions of confinement or release for individual inmates.”