Five in a Row! Bucs hold on for 61-56 win over Samford

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (February 2, 2017) – In front of a raucous Education Day crowd of 1,722 the ETSU Women’s Basketball team got double-doubles from junior Tianna Tarter (Johnson City, Tenn.) and sophomore Raven Dean (Charlotte, N.C.) as the Bucs held on for a 61-56 victory over Samford on Thursday.

It’s the fifth straight victory for the blue and gold as ETSU improves its overall record to 14-9 and 6-2 in the Southern Conference.

All-American candidate Tianna Tarter recorded the 10th double-double of her career and fifth this season with 21 points and 11 rebounds. Tarter went just 5-of-11 from the field but went 10-of-14 from the free-throw line. It’s the fifth time this season the reigning Southern Conference Player of the Week has made at least 10 free-throws. Tarter scored 10 of her 21 points in the fourth quarter.

Behind Tarter was sophomore Raven Dean who earned her second straight double-double with 17 points and 10 rebounds. For the fifth time in the last six games Dean has collected double digit rebounds while it’s her fifth double-double of the season.

Senior Shamauria Bridges (Miramar,Fla.) was the third Buccaneer to score in double figures against Samford as Bridges registered 13 points on 5-of-15 shooting from the floor. In the third quarter alone Bridges had eight points, knocking down two three-pointers.

Offensively the Bucs outrebounded the Bulldogs, 39-25 while each team scored 26 points in the paint. ETSU forced Samford to commit 10 turnovers, scoring eight points off those turnovers.

ETSU will continue its three-game homestand as the Bucs host the Mercer Bears on Saturday, Feb.4 inside Brooks Gym. Tip-off is set for 2:00 p.m. as it’s ETSU’s annual Play4Kay game in which fans are encouraged to wear pink in support of breast cancer awareness.

First Quarter:

• A combined 16 points were scored between ETSU and Samford in the first quarter

• ETSU led Samford, 3-2 for nearly four minutes to begin the first

• Tarter scored 5 of ETSU’s first 7 points as ETSU and Samford were tied at 7-7 with three minutes left in the first.

• Neither team was able to make a field goal the final two minutes of the first.

• End of the first quarter: ETSU 9, Samford 7

Second Quarter:

• Samford storms out of the gate with five straight points to begin the second

• Freshman Kelci Marosites (Elizabethton, Tenn.) knocked down a three from the right wing for her fifth straight game with a three-pointer to tie the game at 12-12.

• ETSU embarks on a 6-0 run to take a 14-12 lead with six minutes left in the second

• The Bucs go on a 13-5 run, making five of seven field goals.

• Samford ends the half with four straight points to cut into the ETSU lead

• Halftime: ETSU 22, Samford 19

Third Quarter:

• To begin the third the Bucs go on an 8-2 run scoring on three straight possessions.

• Tarter goes coast-to-coast for a lay-up to give ETSU a double-digit lead at 36-25

• The Bulldogs rally back with a 6-0 run

• Samford ends the third quarter on a 10-3 run making their last four shots

• End of the third quarter: ETSU 43, Samford 35

Fourth Quarter:

• Tarter scores 10 of her game-high 21 points in the fourth quarter

• With 2:10 left in the game, Samford’s Ellen Riggins hits a three-pointer from the left wing to give Samford a one point lead.

• Moments later, Tarter responds with a three from the right wing to regain the lead for ETSU

• Samford’s Hannah Nichols misses a lay-up that would have tied the game with a minute left as junior Micah Norris (Murfreesboro, Tenn.) corals the rebound.

• Down the stretch, Samford goes 0-of-5 from the field while the Bucs end the game on a 6-0 run

• Final: ETSU 61, Samford 56

