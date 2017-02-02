Faculty approves vote of no confidence in Northeast State C.C. president

Blountville, TN (WJHL) — A majority of faculty at Northeast State Community College approved a vote of no confidence in the school’s President Thursday.

Francis Canedo, President of the NSCC Faculty Senate, announced the results after a day of voting by faculty at the school’s three locations in the Tri-Cities.

77.2% (98 faculty) chose a vote of no confidence in Dr. Janice Gilliam. 12.6% (16 faculty) chose a vote of confidence. 10.2% (13 faculty) abstained. One of the abstentions was written. Twelve faculty members didn’t vote.

Monday, the NSCC Faculty Senate approved a vote of no confidence. On Tuesday, Dr. Gilliam told News Channel 11 she was disappointed in the vote but was committed to meeting the needs of students at the school.

The results of the faculty vote will be submitted to the Tennessee Board of Regents which has authority over community college presidents in the state.

