Chip Hale Center director resigns amid DIDD neglect probe

ROGERSVILLE, TN (WJHL) – The director of an area agency that helps people with disabilities has resigned after the Department of Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities concluded she neglected a patient.

Chip Hale Center Director Duranda Linkous resigned following DIDD’s investigation, according to Board Chairman Rev. Don Rose.

DIDD records accuse Linkous of failing to provide adequate supervision in September, resulting in a man falling and seriously injuring his head. State records show the man needed nine staples to the head as a result of that fall. According to state documents, DIDD also accused Linkous of failing to get the man appropriate medical treatment for approximately seven hours.

“There are certain things where people make mistakes and they have to answer for them,” Rev. Rose said. “It’s not what the agency wishes. It’s terrible to see the damage that it causes for all concerned, but we have a strict policy and procedure to go by and that’s what we require of our officers. Because of this situation, we’re going to have a considerable amount of training with the support and the help of DIDD.”

Records show DIDD is now moving forward with plans to put Linkous on the state’s Abuse Registry.

“Ms. Linkous has notified us that she does intend to appeal her placement on the abuse registry,” DIDD Communications Director Cara Kumari said.

