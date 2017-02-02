Carter County deputies arrest man for several car burglaries

HAMPTON, TN (WJHL) – Deputies in Carter County say a man admitted to stealing several items from cars in the Hampton area.

Deputies said they executed a search warrant at a home on Browns Branch Road in Hampton and found numerous items that had been reported stolen. The items were taken from multiple vehicles in the Rittertown Road area from January 24 to January 31, 2017.

Some of the items that were reported stolen were clothing, power tools, a chainsaw, gift cards and more than $1,000 in jewelry.

Investigators arrested Jerry Sanderlin at the Browns Branch Road home. He was taken to the Carter County Sheriff’s where he was interviewed and confessed to the crimes, according to a release.

The sheriff’s office reports Sanderlin was recently paroled from a Tennessee Prison in November of 2016 after serving a sentence stemming from similar thefts in the Stoney Creek area in 2014.

Sanderlin is currently being held in the Carter County Jail on a $19,500 bond.