Butch Jones talks star wide receiver’s citation for drug possession

By Published:
Tennessee coach Butch Jones speaks to the media at the Southeastern Conference NCAA college football media days, Tuesday, July 12, 2016, in Hoover, Ala. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
NASHVILLE — Tennessee coach Butch Jones addressed the Jauan Jennings situation on the heels of the Vols’ final ‘recruiting celebration’ stop inside Nissan Stadium.

Kind of, Jones did.

Asked by 247Sports.com for an update on the Vols’ star junior wideout, Jones provided a brief response.

“We’re aware of the situation,” Jones said with a group of reporters on hand. “And we’re handling everything internally.”

Jennings had a breakout 2016 campaign, when he caught a 67-yard go-ahead touchdown in the second half against Florida and then a week later snagged a game-ending Hail Mary/Dobbs-nail Boot catch in the end zone at Georgia to lift the Vols to a last-play win and a perfect 5-0 start.

 

