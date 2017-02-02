Bucs Seymour claims SoCon track and field athlete of the month

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (Feb. 2, 2017) – Announced by the league office on Thursday, senior Katrina Seymour (New Providence, Bahamas) was named Southern Conference athlete of the month for women’s indoor track and field for the month of January.

The Bahamas native has already claimed a first place finish this season. Seymour came out on top in the prelims with a time of 7.64 in the 60m, and she posted a quicker time (7.59) in the finals as she earned the crown at the ETSU Track and Field Invitational.

At the same meet, Seymour cracked the top-10 in the 800m finals as she placed sixth with a time of 2:24.86. She was just 61 milliseconds from moving into the top-5 in the finals.

While at the Hokie Invitational in Blacksburg, Seymour competed in two events and finished in the top-10 in both finals. In the 400m, the senior clocked in at 55.00, which was just half a second behind second place. She paced herself as she claimed another top-10 finish in the women’s 200m. She crossed the finish line at 24.62, which was 0.28 seconds away from tying second place.

Seymour and the ETSU track and field teams will continue to host the Buccaneer Track and Field Invitational. The meet started today and will run through February 4 inside ETSU/MSHA Athletic Center.

BY ETSU