Bristol, TN man wins 100,000 from the Virginia Lottery

ABINGDON, VA (WJHL) – A Bristol, TN man is smiling from ear-to-ear after winning $100,000 from the Virginia Lottery.

Eric Cooper bought an Extreme Green ticket from the Green Springs Community Market in Abingdon.

“I was about to fall over!” he said. “I’m still in disbelief!”

The odds of winning the top prize in this game are 1 in 832,320.

Cooper, who works as a training manager, says he plans to pay bills with the winnings.

The Virginia Lottery reports it generates $1.6 million per day for Virginia’s K-12 public schools.