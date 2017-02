JOHNSON CITY (WJHL)– Boones Creek Elementary School is closed today due to a water line break.

All other Washington County Schools will remain open.

Washington County Schools superintendent, Kimber Halliburton tweeted that the elementary school is currently without water.

Johnson City water department says that

crews are at the school working to repair a water line break.

Christian Church could be closed for four to six hours while crews work to repair the break.