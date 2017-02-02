Man reported missing in Bluff City found

A man who was previously reported missing has been found according to Bluff City police. News Channel 11 was told Christopher Scott Hale has been found safely.

——–

PREVIOUS STORY BELOW:

BLUFF CITY, TN (WJHL) – Police in Bluff City need your help locating a missing man. The Bluff City Police Department says 43-year-old Christoper Scott Hale was last seen on January 30 on Highway 11E in Bluff City near the Tri-Cities Flea Market.

Hale was last seen wearing black pants, a black leather jacket, a black and white flannel shirt and gray Nike shoes. He is described as standing around 5’9″ and weighing around 145 pounds. It is said he has brown eyes, brown hair, tattoos on his forearms and normally wears an ID necklace.

Detectives say Hale is diagnosed with short term memory loss and paranoid schizophrenia.

If you have any information that can help police find this man, call local police.