Austin-East WR/CB signs with East Tennessee State University football team

KNOXVILLE — The ETSU Buccaneer football team picked up another signee today when Austin-East wide receiver Kasif Warren, Jr. signed a national letter of intent in Knoxville this morning.

Last season the 5’10 165 pound Warren had 51 receptions for over 13-hundred yards and 17 touchdowns.

Warren who also plays cornerback had 107 tackles, 70 solo, 4 interceptions and 1 fumble recovery.

