Austin-East WR/CB signs with East Tennessee State University football team

By Published:
ETSU FOOTBALL HELMET

KNOXVILLE — The ETSU Buccaneer football team picked up another signee today when Austin-East wide receiver Kasif Warren, Jr. signed a national letter of intent in Knoxville this morning.
Last season the 5’10 165 pound Warren had 51 receptions for over 13-hundred yards and 17 touchdowns.
Warren who also plays cornerback had 107 tackles, 70 solo, 4 interceptions and 1 fumble recovery.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s