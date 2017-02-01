Wife of Pulse Nightclub shooter expected in federal court this morning

OAKLAND, CA (AP) – The widow of the man who carried out the deadly shooting at a Florida nightclub will be in front of a California judge today asking to be released ahead of her trial on charges that she supported her husband’s terroristic plans.

Noor Salman’s attorney is expected to argue in federal court that Salman is not a threat to the public or a flight risk.

Salman was arrested in January following months of questioning by federal agents. She is charged with helping her husband plan the attack at the Pulse Nightclub in Florida, killing 49 people and wounding 50 others.