Volkswagen to pay billions in newest court settlement

CALIFORNIA (AP) – Volkswagen has agreed to pay at least $1.2 billion dollars in buybacks and compensation.

This agreement made by the foreign car manufacturer settles claims from U.S. car owners with larger diesel engines rigged to cheat emission tests throughout the U.S.

The proposed settlement covers some 75,000 Audi, Volkswagen and Porsche vehicles listed in last year’s recall.

This information being made public in court documents filed Tuesday.

In December, Volkswagen agreed to another settlement to buy back 20,000 cars and fix an estimated 60,000 others.