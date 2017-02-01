UVA-Wise Football Signs 20 on National Signing Day

WISE – – UVa-Wise announced the signing of 20 future football student-athletes on National Signing Day 2017. The group of 20 includes nine offensive lineman, eight of which hail from the Commonwealth of Virginia. Five of the initial signees come to the College after playing high school football in far Southwest Virginia. Those five are Jacob Sturgill (Abingdon H.S.), Jamorya Cousin (Graham H.S.), Paris Ballard (Graham H.S.), Cole Carter (Graham H.S.) and Ryan Collins (Wise Central H.S.).
Coming off a 6-5 2016 campaign, UVa-Wise will enter its third year of full NCAA Division II membership next fall. Under the direction of Head Coach Dane Damron, the Cavaliers claimed four wins by three points or less in Damron’s first season at the helm of the program last fall.
A complete list of the signees may be found below:
|Name
|Ht.
|Wt.
|Pos.
|Hometown
|Previous School
|Highlight Film
|Jarome Johnson
|6-1
|175
|QB
|Washington D.C.
|Eastern H.S.
|Link
|Jacob Sturgill
|6-3
|200
|QB
|Bluefield, Va.
|Abingdon H.S.
|Link
|Jamoyra Cousin
|5-11
|200
|RB/SS
|Bluefield, Va.
|Graham H.S.
|Link
|Will Pendergraph
|6-3
|300
|OL
|Alexandria, Va.
|Central Lakes College
|Link
|Jordan Jeter
|6-2
|185
|WR
|Richmond, Va.
|Meadowbrook H.S.
|Link
|Ryan Collins
|6-3
|240
|OL
|Wise, Va.
|Wise Central H.S.
|Link
|Ievan Martin
|6-2
|275
|OL
|Jonesborough, Tenn.
|David Crockett H.S.
|Link
|Kyle Kruszewki
|6-3
|280
|OL
|Standardsville, Va.
|William Monroe H.S.
|Link
|Davon Clayton
|6-1
|220
|DE
|North Dinwidde, Va.
|Dinwidde H.S.
|Link
|Paris Ballard
|5-9
|170
|FS
|Bluefield, Va.
|Graham H.S.
|Link
|Donovon Lynch
|6-4
|320
|OL
|Virginia Beach, Va.
|City College of San Francisco
|Link
|Veronta Jones
|6-0
|175
|SS
|Lorton, Va.
|South County H.S.
|Link
|Zach Cannon
|5-10
|180
|LS
|Virginia Beach, Va.
|Princess Anne H.S.
|Link
|Sage McBride
|6-4
|265
|OL
|Danville, Va.
|Tunstall H.S.
|Link
|Mateo Phillips
|6-3
|260
|OL
|McLean, Va.
|Marshall H.S.
|Link
|Connor Feysa
|6-4
|280
|OL
|Lorton, Va.
|Hayfield H.S.
|Link
|Cole Carter
|6-3
|260
|OL
|Bluefield, Va.
|Graham H.S.
|Link
|Chris Thaxton
|5-10
|160
|WR
|Richmond, Va.
|Highland Springs H.S.
|Link
|Da’Jon Bellfield
|6-4
|170
|LB
|Alexandria, Va.
|West Potomac H.S.
|Link
|Malique Shackelford
|6-2
|240
|TE
|Standardsville, Va.
|William Monroe H.S.
|Link
UVa-Wise will bring spring practice in early March with the 2017 Red – Gray Spring Game slated for Apr. 22 at 11 a.m.