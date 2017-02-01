UVA-Wise Football Signs 20 on National Signing Day

WISE – – UVa-Wise announced the signing of 20 future football student-athletes on National Signing Day 2017. The group of 20 includes nine offensive lineman, eight of which hail from the Commonwealth of Virginia. Five of the initial signees come to the College after playing high school football in far Southwest Virginia. Those five are Jacob Sturgill (Abingdon H.S.), Jamorya Cousin (Graham H.S.), Paris Ballard (Graham H.S.), Cole Carter (Graham H.S.) and Ryan Collins (Wise Central H.S.).

Coming off a 6-5 2016 campaign, UVa-Wise will enter its third year of full NCAA Division II membership next fall. Under the direction of Head Coach Dane Damron, the Cavaliers claimed four wins by three points or less in Damron’s first season at the helm of the program last fall.

A complete list of the signees may be found below:

Name Ht. Wt. Pos. Hometown Previous School Highlight Film Jarome Johnson 6-1 175 QB Washington D.C. Eastern H.S. Link Jacob Sturgill 6-3 200 QB Bluefield, Va. Abingdon H.S. Link Jamoyra Cousin 5-11 200 RB/SS Bluefield, Va. Graham H.S. Link Will Pendergraph 6-3 300 OL Alexandria, Va. Central Lakes College Link Jordan Jeter 6-2 185 WR Richmond, Va. Meadowbrook H.S. Link Ryan Collins 6-3 240 OL Wise, Va. Wise Central H.S. Link Ievan Martin 6-2 275 OL Jonesborough, Tenn. David Crockett H.S. Link Kyle Kruszewki 6-3 280 OL Standardsville, Va. William Monroe H.S. Link Davon Clayton 6-1 220 DE North Dinwidde, Va. Dinwidde H.S. Link Paris Ballard 5-9 170 FS Bluefield, Va. Graham H.S. Link Donovon Lynch 6-4 320 OL Virginia Beach, Va. City College of San Francisco Link Veronta Jones 6-0 175 SS Lorton, Va. South County H.S. Link Zach Cannon 5-10 180 LS Virginia Beach, Va. Princess Anne H.S. Link Sage McBride 6-4 265 OL Danville, Va. Tunstall H.S. Link Mateo Phillips 6-3 260 OL McLean, Va. Marshall H.S. Link Connor Feysa 6-4 280 OL Lorton, Va. Hayfield H.S. Link Cole Carter 6-3 260 OL Bluefield, Va. Graham H.S. Link Chris Thaxton 5-10 160 WR Richmond, Va. Highland Springs H.S. Link Da’Jon Bellfield 6-4 170 LB Alexandria, Va. West Potomac H.S. Link Malique Shackelford 6-2 240 TE Standardsville, Va. William Monroe H.S. Link

UVa-Wise will bring spring practice in early March with the 2017 Red – Gray Spring Game slated for Apr. 22 at 11 a.m.