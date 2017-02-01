Traffic delays expected after Johnson City shuts down a known road for construction

Workers on road construction
Workers on road construction

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – Another busy intersection will be shutdown in the TriCities area as part of a multi million dollar road project.

The City of Johnson City wants to expand Indian Ridge Road to five lanes and Skyline Drive to four lanes.

Those are the roads at the four way stop on State of Franklin Road in front of the BP Gas station.

Construction recently began and the city tells News Channel 11 and ABC Tri-Cities the connector between Food City and Skyline will be closed through June.

The City also says it is working to help Woodland Elementary School with their traffic flow problems.

The plan is expected to help with traffic backups during peak school hours.

The city is working with T-DOT on the 5-million dollar project and they hope to get reimbursed 80-percent.

As of right now, the city hopes to have everything completed by June 2018.

