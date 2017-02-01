Three-point shooting leads to King win over Emmanuel

BRISTOL, Tenn. – Basketball is a game of runs, and the King University women’s basketball team came up with the last run to gain separation from Emmanuel College in a Conference Carolinas victory on Wednesday evening. The Tornado used an 11-0 run in the third quarter to break a tie, en route to the 60-48 victory.

THE BASICS

FINAL SCORE: King 60, Emmanuel 48

LOCATION: Student Center Complex; Bristol, Tenn.

RECORDS: King 16-5, 13-2 Conference Carolinas; Emmanuel 9-10, 7-8 Conference Carolinas



HOW IT HAPPENED

Emmanuel took an early lead with a triple, but the Tornado answered with a 13-0 run started by aWhitney Mitchell fastbreak layup.

Michelle then knocked down a triple andJalan Harper later capped the run with a fastbreak layup, giving King a 15-3 lead four minutes in.

King then closed the quarter on an 11-2 run, capped by a pair ofDemisha Porter triples, giving the Tornado a 26-8 lead going into the second stanza.

Emmanuel opened the second quarter on a 9-0 run, getting their deficit back down to single digits.

King scored five straight points, extending their lead back to 33-21, but the Lions scored the final five points of the quarter to make the halftime score 33-26 in favor of the Tornado.

The Lions continued their comeback in the third quarter, opening the period on a 9-2 run to even the score at 35-35.

However,Amy Van Deventer gave King the lead with a jump shot in the pain and Ashley Albertson connected from long range to get the Tornado offense going.

Sheena Johnsonand Porter followed with trifectas, giving King a 46-35 lead following the 11-0 run.

Sydney Harrisand Madison Davis then ended the quarter with back-to-back triples, giving King a 52-38 lead after three quarters.

Danielle Luczakscored the first bucket of the fourth quarter before the Tornado had to hold off one late rally from the Lions.

Emmanuel scored seven straight points, cutting their deficit to 54-45, but Mitchell answered with her second triple of the contest.

Mitchell then iced the 60-48 Tornado victory at the free throw line.

Mitchell led King with 13 points to go along with four assists.

Porter followed with nine points.

Davis added five points and a team-high eight rebounds.



FOR THE FOES

Mikayla Trombley led Emmanuel with 12 points.

Timia Reynolds added 11 points, grabbed seven rebounds and handed out six assists.



BEYOND THE BOX SCORE

King posted their second-best three-point shooting effort of the season, knocking down 11 triples and shooting 50.0 percent from long range.

The Tornado made 12 triples and shot 57.4 percent from three against Belmont Abbey College on January 6.



UP NEXT

King stays at home to host Conference Carolinas-leading Limestone College on Saturday. Tipoff from the Student Center Complex is slated for 2:00 p.m.

Emmanuel hosts Belmont Abbey College on Saturday afternoon.