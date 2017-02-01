Three-point shooting leads to King win over Emmanuel

BRISTOL, Tenn. – Basketball is a game of runs, and the King University women’s basketball team came up with the last run to gain separation from Emmanuel College in a Conference Carolinas victory on Wednesday evening. The Tornado used an 11-0 run in the third quarter to break a tie, en route to the 60-48 victory.
THE BASICS
FINAL SCORE: King 60, Emmanuel 48
LOCATION: Student Center Complex; Bristol, Tenn.
RECORDS: King 16-5, 13-2 Conference Carolinas; Emmanuel 9-10, 7-8 Conference Carolinas
HOW IT HAPPENED
- Emmanuel took an early lead with a triple, but the Tornado answered with a 13-0 run started by aWhitney Mitchell fastbreak layup.
- Michelle then knocked down a triple andJalan Harper later capped the run with a fastbreak layup, giving King a 15-3 lead four minutes in.
- King then closed the quarter on an 11-2 run, capped by a pair ofDemisha Porter triples, giving the Tornado a 26-8 lead going into the second stanza.
- Emmanuel opened the second quarter on a 9-0 run, getting their deficit back down to single digits.
- King scored five straight points, extending their lead back to 33-21, but the Lions scored the final five points of the quarter to make the halftime score 33-26 in favor of the Tornado.
- The Lions continued their comeback in the third quarter, opening the period on a 9-2 run to even the score at 35-35.
- However,Amy Van Deventer gave King the lead with a jump shot in the pain and Ashley Albertson connected from long range to get the Tornado offense going.
- Sheena Johnsonand Porter followed with trifectas, giving King a 46-35 lead following the 11-0 run.
- Sydney Harrisand Madison Davis then ended the quarter with back-to-back triples, giving King a 52-38 lead after three quarters.
- Danielle Luczakscored the first bucket of the fourth quarter before the Tornado had to hold off one late rally from the Lions.
- Emmanuel scored seven straight points, cutting their deficit to 54-45, but Mitchell answered with her second triple of the contest.
- Mitchell then iced the 60-48 Tornado victory at the free throw line.
- Mitchell led King with 13 points to go along with four assists.
- Porter followed with nine points.
- Davis added five points and a team-high eight rebounds.
FOR THE FOES
- Mikayla Trombley led Emmanuel with 12 points.
- Timia Reynolds added 11 points, grabbed seven rebounds and handed out six assists.
BEYOND THE BOX SCORE
- King posted their second-best three-point shooting effort of the season, knocking down 11 triples and shooting 50.0 percent from long range.
- The Tornado made 12 triples and shot 57.4 percent from three against Belmont Abbey College on January 6.
UP NEXT
- King stays at home to host Conference Carolinas-leading Limestone College on Saturday. Tipoff from the Student Center Complex is slated for 2:00 p.m.
- Emmanuel hosts Belmont Abbey College on Saturday afternoon.