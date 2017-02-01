Tennessee football star cited by local police for drug possession

Tennessee freshman Jauan Jennings walks off the field following the Vols' 19-14 loss at Alabama, Saturday, October 25, 2015
Tennessee freshman Jauan Jennings walks off the field following the Vols' 19-14 loss at Alabama, Saturday, October 25, 2015

KNOXVILLE — Tennessee wide receiver Jauan Jennings was “booked in jail Wednesday morning on a drug possession citation,” according to a report from Knoxville’ WATE-TV.

“Records show the incident happened on January 15 just after 1 a.m. on James Agee Street,” WATE’s report stated. “He was cited for simple possession/casual exchange. Jennings was scheduled for a misdemeanor citation booking on Wednesday morning followed by an arraignment.”

Jennings, a junior-to-be from Nashville-area Murfreesboro, Tenn., emerged as one of Tennessee’s top playmakers in 2016. The 6-foot-3, 205-pound former quarterback collected 580 yards and seven touchdowns on 40 catches, and the player affectionately known by teammates as “dog” also emerged as one of Tennessee’s emotional leaders and most vocal characters in the locker room.

Some of Tennessee’s most memorable plays in 2016 – especially the Hail Mary touchdown pass as time expired to beat Georgia – involved Jennings. He pulled down the pass from Joshua Dobbs that beat the Bulldogs in a stunned Sanford Stadium.

Tennessee spokesman Ryan Robinson told GoVols247 that Tennessee is “aware of the situation” but would not comment further at the moment.

