Teen pleads guilty to murder of retired Hawkins County teacher

HAWKINS COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – A 15 year-old boy pleaded guilty to the murder of a retired Hawkins County teacher today, according to Third Judicial District Attorney General Dan Armstrong.

Armstrong confirms Kyle Wolfe pleaded guilty to second-degree murder today and will receive a 25-year sentence as part of a plea deal.

Investigators arrested the teen in November 2015, six months after the death of 79-year-old Margaret Sliger outside her home in Mooresburg.

Wolfe had maintained he shot a gun twice in the direction of her house, but has refused to say much else, Armstrong said. The district attorney said investigators believe Wolfe moved Sliger’s body after he shot her. Sliger suffered two gunshot wounds to the head, according to Armstrong.

According to Armstrong, Wolfe lived on a farm that bordered Sliger’s property. He was 14 at the time of the crime.

The DA tells us DNA evidence found on Sliger’s clothing linked Wolfe to the case.

