Tamron Hall exits NBC after learning she was losing ‘Today’

Tamron Hall
NEW YORK (AP) – NBC “Today” show host Tamron Hall is leaving the network after finding out that the team on the 9 a.m. hour of the morning show was being replaced by Megyn Kelly.

NBC said her last appearance on NBC and MSNBC was on Tuesday.

Hall co-hosted the 9 a.m. hour of the four-hour morning show with Al Roker. But Kelly was promised an hour in daytime when she announced last month that she would join NBC News and the third hour of “Today” was judged to be the weak link.

NBC said in a statement that it was disappointed Hall had decided to leave at the expiration of her contract this month and had tried to keep her.

