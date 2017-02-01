Police: Man, with revoked license, captured after fleeing traffic stop in Kingsport

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL) – A man wanted by Kingsport police after fleeing a traffic stop has been captured.

The Kingsport Police Department reports on Wednesday night around 10:00 p.m. 36-year-old Donald Wayne Pickle III was captured by Sullivan County deputies.

KPD reported last week, Pickle was stopped by a patrol sergeant on East Stone Drive. The officer observed the car with its headlights on high beam – blinding the officer and other motorists.

The officer said he turned on the cruiser lights to initiate a traffic stop, but the driver failed to stop for a while.

Once the driver eventually stopped, Pickle allegedly presented an identification card, rather than a license.

A Tennessee State Highway patrol officer also responded to the stop.

During the stop, Pickle told police his license was revoked. A check of his history revealed he had three prior arrests for driving on a revoked license.

KPD reports when asked to step out of the vehicle, Pickle put the car iton gear and drove away – hitting a THP trooper in the process. Pickle afterwards drove about a half a mile, ditched the car, and ran away.

Officers search the immediate area, but could not find him until his capture on Wednesday night.

Pickle was transported to the Kingsport City Jail where he remains behind bars. He is being held on a $20,000 bond.

Pickle is facing charges of aggravated assault, felony reckless endangerment, felony evading arrest, driving on a revoked license (4th offense), driver in possession of open alcohol, and violation of light law.