Officials plan burnout to fight western North Carolina fires

MARION, N.C. (AP) – Firefighters are trying to put an end to a wildfire burning in part of the Pisgah National Forest in western North Carolina.

The Asheville Citizen-Times reported that firefighters planned to conduct burnout operations in fires near Marion and Old Fort.

Lisa Jennings with the U.S. Forest Service says the burnout will allow firefighters to remove fuel near fire containment lines to help reduce growth of the 180-acre Sugar Cove fire. The fire was only 10 percent contained Tuesday.

Jennings says smoke from the burnout operations will probably disperse rather than settling down on the nearby communities. But she said there will be smoke Wednesday in valleys near U.S. 70 and U.S. 221.

Parts of N.C. 80 are being closed for public safety as firefighters conduct the planned burning Wednesday.

