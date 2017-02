JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – Dozens gathered in Johnson City on Wednesday afternoon to protest against recent actions taken by President Donald Trump.

Beginning around 4:00 p.m., a crowd with signs in tote gathered at the corner of State of Franklin and University Parkway.

News Channel 11 observed them chanting: “No ban. No Wall”.

An organizer told News Channel 11 is was all about President Trump’s policies.

People are lining the sidewalk along State of Franklin chanting "no ban, no wall." pic.twitter.com/13yXWuzDML — Elizabeth Kuebel (@elizabethkuebel) February 1, 2017