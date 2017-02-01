Milligan College women’s basketball suffers narrow defeat at Bluefield

BLUEFIELD, Va. (Feb. 1, 2017) – Sarah Robinson and Hayley Wyrick combined for 29 points but the Milligan College women’s basketball team lost to Bluefield College, 57-54, in the closing seconds Wednesday night in an Appalachian Athletic Conference game.

Milligan (17-8, 13-4 AAC) rallied from a six-point deficit with less than six minutes left to take a 54-53 lead with less than 30 seconds left. However, Bluefield (13-11, 9-8 AAC) closed the game with the last four points, three of which came from a made triple by Danae Cox with 10 seconds left.

Milligan got the ball back and had one final attempt at the buzzer but came up short, snapping a six-game winning streak. The loss dropped Milligan to a game off the lead in the AAC.

Robinson added eight rebounds while Wyrick had five rebounds, but Mackenzie Raizor led the Buffs in the rebounding column with 10. Behind Robinson and Wyrick, Courtney Wilson and Lindsee Price scored nine points apiece. Price tallied five rebounds and five assists.

For Bluefield, Cox and Courtney Kendrick were the only Rams in double figures, scoring 11 points apiece.

Milligan will get another test back at home on Saturday when the Buffs welcome Union College (15-9, 9-8 AAC) on senior day for a 2 p.m. AAC matchup. The men’s game will follow at 4 p.m.

BY MILLIGAN