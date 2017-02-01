Milligan College Men’s basketball defeated in final seconds

BLUEFIELD, Va. (Feb. 1, 2017) – The Milligan College men’s basketball team traveled to Bluefield College on Wednesday night for an Appalachian Athletic Conference contest. Immediately following the women’s game in which the Buffs were defeated in the final seconds, the men’s game told a similar story. A Bluefield layup in the final seconds sealed the game, and the Buffs fell to the Rams 83-82.

The game was tight from the start. The first half featured five ties, three lead changes, and no lead larger than six points. Milligan (11-13, 7-9 AAC) went into the half tied at 40 with the Bluefield Rams.

In the second half, the Buffs created some separation. At the 12:10 mark, senior Alex Biggerstaff hit two free throws and gave Milligan the game’s first double digit lead. Less than two minutes later, Biggerstaff struck from downtown and put the Buffs up by 11, the largest lead of the game.

Over the next nine minutes, the Rams slowly chipped into the Buffs’ lead. Milligan led the entire second half until the 1:31 mark, when a pair of Rams free throws gave Bluefield their first lead of the half.

Trailing 78-81 with 17 seconds left, sophomore Jacob Cawood hit a jumper and put the Buffs within one. On the next Bluefield possession, the Buffs forced a turnover and took over with 14 seconds left. David Casaday drew a foul and went to the charity stripe with 10 seconds to go. Casaday sank both free throws and gave Milligan the lead. However, the Rams had enough time on the clock and were able to score, giving them the victory.

Cawood led the Buffs with 20 points and six rebounds. The sophomore forward from Kingston, Tennessee, has scored double figures in six straight games. Tyler Nichols added 17 points, while Bo Pless scored 12. Biggerstaff went four of six from beyond the arc and scored 14.

The Buffs return home on Saturday and host conference leader and No.2 nationally ranked Union College. Tipoff is scheduled for 4 p.m., immediately following the women’s Senior Day game.