Martin-McClure Racing: Amber Balcaen Announcement

Abingdon, VA – February 1, 2017

Martin-McClure Racing, owned by former NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers Hal Martin and Eric McClure, announced today that Amber Balcaen has joined the organization for select events in the 2017 NASCAR K&N Pro Series East season beginning with the Jet Tools 150 at New Smyrna Speedway on February 19, 2017. Balcaen will pilot the No. 39 Shead Racing, Winners Circle, and Glen McLeod & Son Transportation Toyota Camry in the season-opening event.

Balcaen, who hails from Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada, is a third-generation driver who began her racing career at the age of 10 in dirt oval karting. Among Balcaen’s accolades include the 2014 NOSA Sprint Car Rookie of the Year Award, as well as distinction as the only Canadian driver to compete in the 2014 NASCAR Drive for Diversity Combine and the 2015 Bill McAnally Racing Drivers Expo. Balcaen most recently competed in the NASCAR Whelen All American Series where she was awarded the Motor Mile Rookie of the Year honors in 2016 after securing her first NASCAR-sanctioned win at the same track. Balcaen now has aspirations of being the first woman to win a NASCAR K&N Pro Series East event.