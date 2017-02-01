Local school safety drills: Did you know?

TRI-CITIES, TN (WJHL) – When your son or daughter gets home from school today, ask them when was the last time his or her school held a fire, intruder or safety drill. According to state law, they’re supposed to hold safety drills often.

Tennessee law requires a fire drill within the first 30 days of school and at least once a month after during the academic year, according to the Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance.

In addition, state law requires three other safety drills throughout the year, according to TDCI. Some district policies also require intruder drills within the first 30 days of school.

“You think, ‘Wow, that’s a lot,’ but you need that repetition,” Kingsport Fire Department Public Education Officer Barry Brickey said about the required number of fire drills. “You can be in one classroom one day, in the cafeteria the next, and maybe the gym the next time. You need to know how to get out safely.”

A Community Watchdog investigation concluded some districts are not holding drills as often as required, breaking state law and their own policies in the process. Our review of public records found a third of area public schools that have failed to comply in some way.

Our full report will air Thursday at 6 pm on News Channel 11. Directly after, you will be able to log on to WJHL.com and check to see how your child’s school faired in our investigation.