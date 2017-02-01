LIST: Local high school athletes commit to colleges on National Signing Day

TRI-CITIES, TN/VA (WJHL) – Several kids in the region put their pens on paper. News Channel 11 team has been tracking the high school athletes on National Signing Day as they commit to several colleges. This following is a list of the student-athletes and their commitments:
Austin Hicks, Happy Valley Football – ETSU
Evan Martin, David Crockett Football, UVA-Wise
Christian Bowman, Daniel Boone Football, Austin Peay
Chloe Arnold, Tennessee High Soccer, Chattanooga
Zach Hall, Tennessee High Baseball, South Carolina-Beaufort
Nakiya Smith, Science Hill Football, Eastern Kentucky
Bryson Tolley, Science Hill Football, Tennessee Tech
Jake Blakenship, Science Hill Football, Emory& Henry
Kayla Reese, University High Gymnastics, King
Allyson Steadman, Sullivan Central Softball, Emory & Henry
Will Cronin – Greeneville Cross Country, Tusculum College
Makenzie Ellenburg – Greeneville Soccer, Tusculum College
Issac Highbarger – Greeneville Cross Country, Tusculum College
Maddie Knutson – Greeneville Volleyball, Tusculum College
Reed Odom – Greeneville Football, Tusculum College
Madison Jones – Greeneville Dance, Milligan College
Takeem Young – Greeneville Dance, UT- Martin
We are adding more to the list. Keep checking back for the very latest.