LIST: Local high school athletes commit to colleges on National Signing Day



TRI-CITIES, TN/VA (WJHL) – Several kids in the region put their pens on paper. News Channel 11 team has been tracking the high school athletes on National Signing Day as they commit to several colleges. This following is a list of the student-athletes and their commitments:

Austin Hicks, Happy Valley Football – ETSU

Evan Martin, David Crockett Football, UVA-Wise

Christian Bowman, Daniel Boone Football, Austin Peay

Chloe Arnold, Tennessee High Soccer, Chattanooga

Zach Hall, Tennessee High Baseball, South Carolina-Beaufort

Nakiya Smith, Science Hill Football, Eastern Kentucky

Bryson Tolley, Science Hill Football, Tennessee Tech

Jake Blakenship, Science Hill Football, Emory& Henry

Kayla Reese, University High Gymnastics, King

Allyson Steadman, Sullivan Central Softball, Emory & Henry

Will Cronin – Greeneville Cross Country, Tusculum College

Makenzie Ellenburg – Greeneville Soccer, Tusculum College

Issac Highbarger – Greeneville Cross Country, Tusculum College

Maddie Knutson – Greeneville Volleyball, Tusculum College

Reed Odom – Greeneville Football, Tusculum College

Madison Jones – Greeneville Dance, Milligan College

Takeem Young – Greeneville Dance, UT- Martin

