Kingsport police investigating suspicious death

Published:
body-found

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL) – Kingsport police are investigating a death on Mull Street in Kingsport.

Police were called to a home on January 31 around 7:45 p.m. after they received a request to check on the welfare of a resident.

Officers said, after forcing their way inside the home, they found a dead person inside.

At this time, investigators are treating the case as a suspicious death. The body has been sent to the Medical Examiner’s Office at the Quillen College of Medicine in Johnson City for an autopsy.

No other details have been released to the public at this time.

